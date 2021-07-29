The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board discussed lowering the dependent age from 24 to 19 at their Wednesday meeting. While no action was taken, the board agreed that families with kids who are away at college and unlikely to return to Aspen should not be able to upgrade to larger units.
The APCHA regulations currently allow children of residents to qualify for bedrooms until they are 24 years old. Qualifying for a bedroom doesn’t mean that a dependent can’t live in an APCHA unit with their parents, but that a family cannot obtain a unit with a bedroom specifically for that dependent. The issue the board wants to protect against is when families with college-aged children who are no longer living with them claim the dependents on their application for a unit with more bedrooms, Chair Skippy Mesirow said.
“Where it feels really egregious is if you’ve got, say, a family that has lived in a three-bedroom, they have two kids,” Board member Carson Schmitz said. “And then the kids go off to college and a four-bedroom comes up, and mom and dad say, ‘Well I have two kids in college; we’ll take that four-bedroom.’ And then there’s other people in the complex who say, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve got three small kids now,’ but these people are taking a four-bedroom when they’re people with kids who are in college and may not ever live there again.”
Board members also expressed concern that parents might use their college-aged child’s bedroom as a storage space or for something other than to house a Pitkin County worker. They also discussed the possibility that some children do not leave for college immediately after they graduate high school, and even if they do, they may still live at home for several years. The current APCHA regulations also state that a dependent must live at home with their parents for at least 100 days out of the year in order to qualify for a bedroom.
The board also discussed whether a college-aged child should qualify for their own unit once they reach the age of 18.
“We use age 18,” APCHA compliance manager Bethany Spitz said. “And then let’s say there’s a 19- to 24-year-old, and they aren’t at college and they are working in Pitkin County — we require their employment to be added into the family’s household income and asset levels. So if they’re not away at college, we require proof of employment for that age bracket.”
Board member Rachel Richards proposed counting people only once, so children who moved into an APCHA unit with their parents would not qualify for their own unit once they reached age 18 or 19.
Board member Francie Jacober disagreed, saying that children who grew up in Aspen should have the right to return and live in their own home or get married and live with their partner in an APCHA unit.
Richards also asked whether the board should consider lowering the qualifying dependent age to 23 or 22, since most children graduate college at age 22. Spitz said that the qualifying dependent age restrictions apply to all APCHA residents, including new applicants and families who have lived in APCHA units long term. A family with two college-aged kids who won a lottery drawing would have to abide by the same rules as a family whose children grew up on APCHA property.
After about a half hour of discussion, Spitz said that staff will bring several options back to the board at a later meeting, most likely no sooner than Sept. 1. This was the first reading of the proposed amendments, and there will be at least two more opportunities for comments and discussion on this topic before the board makes any changes.