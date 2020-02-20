The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is still in the market for a hearing officer to handle compliance cases when someone living in the affordable housing stock is found to be violating the rules.
The position of the hearing officer was first proposed in the spring of 2018, and finally approved in November. Since then, APCHA has put out a request for proposals for individual attorneys or law firms to serve in a third-party capacity when a resident chooses to appeal findings by APCHA that said resident is in violation of deed restrictions.
Only one firm responded, located in the Front Range. Compliance officer Bethany Spitz said the firm was not compatible with the requirements of the position, and the RFP process will begin again along with targeted outreach.
In the meantime, APCHA has reached out to a local attorney with the hope the attorney would oversee a special review for a property located at 740 West Hopkins Ave. Negotiations with that attorney have not been worked out in time for the hearing, which is scheduled for the next APCHA Board of Directors meeting on March 4.
Compliance hearings are scheduled for every other meeting of the board of directors, which meets twice a month. Minutes from the May 4, 2018, meeting of the board show that the desire for a compliance officer is, in part, to reduce the amount of time the board spends on case review instead of big-picture policy work.
“(Executive Director Mike) Kosdrosky stated that this would allow the board to focus on policy work and not be dragged into disputes,” the minutes show.
Other board members, of what was, at the time, a fully volunteer-citizen board, also said it often became hard to tell fellow community members to give up their home.
“The existing procedures and processes in place for conducting special reviews, enforcement hearings, and grievances under the Employee Housing Guidelines are outdated, costly, and an administrative burden. Each type of case requires different and disparate processes and people,” Spitz wrote in a November memo to the board.
The hearing officer position likely would be filled by several different people on an as-needed contractual basis. Among the reasons for the outside help, Spitz lists fairness and transparency.
“The goals of using a Hearing Officer are to increase operational standardization and programmatic integrity ... to increase public confidence and trust in APCHA program and its decision-makers; and most importantly to create more consistent, reliable and transparent due process for program participants,” she wrote.
Though APCHA lawyer Tom Smith said he was surprised by the lack of interest in the RFP, board chair John Ward speculated that the lack of interest in the position could include the high-profile eviction cases that have come before the board in the last year, including the yearslong legal battle over the eviction of Lee Mulchahy from 53 Forge Road.
“The stuff that’s in the paper, I’m not sure I’m surprised by it,” Ward said.
Board member and Pitkin County Commissioner George Newman expressed frustration that more effort had not gone into courting hearing officers in order to remove compliance cases from the board’s docket.
“I'm a little concerned. We were discussing to approve that position way back [in] late summer,” Newman said.
The frustrations continued when board member and city council representative Skippy Mesirow informed the board that public outreach efforts designed to gather community input on the housing program’s proposed guidelines changes would be on hold while the board turns its attention to the development of a strategic and operating plan.
Board member Carson Schmitz questioned the call to put public outreach on hold, saying that since the board was converted to a hybrid of elected officials and citizens in the late summer, no new initiatives have come to fruition.
“We are six months in and we’ve really accomplished nothing, we approved the hearing officer which the previous board worked on,” Schmitz said. “I think it’s very possible we get to a year and no meaningful progress has been made. We’ve got some really serious issues that we have got to [deal] with and it feels a little bit like we are just wasting time, like nothing is getting accomplished. I struggle to understand why we are having so much trouble getting anything done.”
Board member David Laughren has been working in a subcommittee to put together a public outreach campaign regarding changes to the way a resident is qualified to live in the APCHA program. He said he agreed with the feeling that things have gone stagnant.
“I feel the same way. It’s like we’ve just been spinning our wheels for a while,” Laughren said.
The board is planning to hold a retreat this spring to concentrate on its strategic plan and work plan. Once those are developed, the Aspen City Council and Pitkin County commissioners must sign off on the vision, because those two entities provide the majority of funding for APCHA operations. Board members previously held a retreat when they formed this summer.
As much of the strategic planning work will be done outside of regularly scheduled board meetings, Laughren said he believes public outreach and guideline revisions could be worked on congruently with the big-picture planning.
Kosdrosky told the board that APCHA staff is submitting a supplemental budget request to the city for $25,000 toward public outreach.