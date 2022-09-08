The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday asked again for more information about the effects of adjusting the area median income.
The last time the board discussed adjusting the AMI was in a July 20 meeting when board members asked staff for more clarity. On Wednesday, staff presented a chart showing how a 10% adjustment would affect APCHA’s inventory as well as a mixed increase of categories, and also proposed tying income and assets directly to home price tiers.
AMI is the midpoint of a region’s income distribution, and in APCHA’s case, it is tied to household size and based on data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“What we do is we configure it for different categories based on 100% for a four-person household and then we build our chart out,” said Bethany Spitz, deputy director of housing compliance. “And we adjust it annually based upon what HUD produces. What we’ve found in the past two years is that the numbers from HUD have actually gone down, but what we’re seeing on the ground is that’s not the case.”
The one-time 10% adjustment would apply at point of qualification for both rental and ownership units. APCHA staff also recommended reverting the requalification allowable income limit to 20% from 50% — the board voted to increase the income limit to 50% in June to help residents who were struggling to requalify for their units due to inflation — if the adjustment is approved.
Staff also presented a second proposal that the board had not heard before and was related to tying income and assets to home prices. The proposal was based on the example set by the town of Snowmass Village, according to a memorandum from APCHA staff.
Snowmass qualifies individuals using a tiered system instead of categories or AMI. The system is used to determine the income and assets that would be appropriate to purchase a home at a certain value. The appropriate levels are adjusted upward by 3% each year.
“I think it puts into play an affordability standard a little bit,” Spitz said. “We really liked that it made sure people could actually afford what they were walking into and had some safeguards attached to that. It’s a huge lift, but we thought it was kind of interesting and exciting and a little bit different. AMI is a little bit of a struggle for us sometimes just because it’s gone down the past two years now.”
Staff recommended coordinating with a local banker like Snowmass Village did to create a similar system for APCHA. They also recommended limiting bidders’ ability to bid down in order to protect lower-priced units from going to individuals with higher incomes and assets, similar to APCHA’s current policy on bidding down.
The board ultimately chose not to spring for this option because of the large change, and also asked for more data about APCHA’s sales before opting to adjust the AMI. This means the income limit will remain at 50% for the time being.
Board member Skippy Mesirow said he was surprised that staff was interested in tasking themselves with something as large as the Snowmass-style system, and said that he was not clear on how it functioned. Board member John Ward added that he wasn’t sure the system would add anything new to APCHA’s system.
“There’s no affordability standard in this number today,” Ward said. “We already have that in the one we’re at today. The bank makes the loan decision on what somebody can buy, whether they’re jumping up two categories or three categories or not.
“Ultimately, how we impact this is more and more education, more and more discussion about what it takes to own a house,” Ward continued.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21, and the AMI discussion likely will return at that time.