A handful of regulation changes will make their way to a third reading after the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board voted to approve them at a meeting and public hearing on Wednesday.
The changes on the table involve retirement and disability work history, limiting applicants to only bid up one category, transfers and conveyances outside the bid process, regulations dealing with the death of a qualified employee, leave requests and the removal of special review regulations.
During a public hearing, Board Chair Skippy Mesirow read aloud three emails that he received from members of the public in support of the regulation changes. No members of the public appeared in person or online to speak in opposition to the changes during the meeting.
One email from a 40-year local noted that the retirement age regulation change — which would allow individuals to retire at age 62 if they can document a 30-year work history, with 15 of those years immediately preceding retirement residing in APCHA housing — is fair and promotes a healthy, age-diverse community.
“This amendment is fair, realistic and respects the fact that those at retirement age should not be forced to relocate or potentially leave their community because of their desire to retire at age 62,” another email said. “As a community, we should embrace those who have worked hard and contributed to our community in immeasurable ways.”
The board was also supportive of the change, but board member Rachel Richards voiced concerns about individuals retiring early, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it is easier to work from home or apply for government unemployment benefits.
“For many people — especially seniors — before the vaccine, the ability to keep working was pretty limited, and nationally, you saw a lot of people actually choosing early retirement because of that,” Richards said.
APCHA Compliance Manager Bethany Spitz told Richards that work requirements were waived in 2020 but not for 2021. Richards also pointed out that the federal government could make future changes that would not allow everyone to retire at age 62. Spitz said that APCHA can make changes in the future in the event that they are necessary due to circumstances such as a pandemic or a federal regulation change.
“If the town shuts down or something happens, we can make a change,” Spitz said. “I think it is a fine line of, this is employee housing, and so if their reasoning is a health reason, I think that’s a different situation than just choosing to not work.”
The board was supportive of moving the amendment forward. There was little discussion on the other proposed amendments, and all were passed with all voting members in favor. The APCHA board will revisit the amendments for a third reading at their next meeting and the public will have another opportunity to comment.