The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board heard updates on the Lumberyard and Burlingame Phase 3 affordable housing projects at their Wednesday meeting, leading into a discussion on right-sizing.
On Monday, Aspen City Council asked to see more work on the Lumberyard schematic design and pushed a discussion on Burlingame to a later meeting after nearly three hours of work on the Lumberyard topic.
While the 79 new units at Burlingame 3 and 310 new units at the Lumberyard will be part of APCHA’s affordable housing inventory once constructed, the board has no authority over the development process, as the projects are funded by city dollars. The presentations to the board were made simply to update APCHA on the process.
Thus far, the Lumberyard project is about halfway through its schematic design process, Affordable Housing Project Manager Chris Everson told the board. There are still a significant amount of refinements to make before the project design can be fully approved by council.
“Nothing you see here is set in stone,” Everson said. “Everything is still ongoing and there will surely be refinements to what you see today.”
Developers hope to begin the public hearing process at the end of this year and into 2023, and begin demolition and construction documents with a goal of beginning development in 2025. Development likely would follow a phased approach into 2030 and potentially beyond, Everson said.
The design proposal includes six bus and shuttle stops within the Lumberyard property that would allow residents to easily catch a bus into town, to work or to other parts of the valley. There also will be a stoplight installed at the entrance to the complex, near Mountain Rescue Aspen’s headquarters on Highway 82. Everson said that the stoplight likely will be one of the first parts of the project to be installed, due to safety reasons.
Board member Kelly McNicholas Kury, who also sits on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, asked about impacts to traffic throughout the project.
“I’m really just trying to think of this from a really big-picture standpoint,” she said. “I think this will be a hopefully collaborative thing that we all tackle with the traffic impacts in the future.”
The board also examined the parking plan, which includes 432 total parking spaces, with 60% located in an underground garage and 40% above ground along the side streets. The plan allocates 1.4 parking spaces per unit to account for multi-person households who might have more than one vehicle.
McNicholas Kury asked how those decisions were made, considering the demand for parking in town.
“Underground parking is extremely expensive,” board member Rachel Richards said. “We also didn’t want to see the landmass dominated on the surface with automobiles. It is a balancing act.”
The amount of parking allocated underground is in compliance with the city municipal code, she added, and there is a possibility that some units may not need a parking space at all. Richards suggested leaving around 5% of the units parking-free.
At an upcoming council meeting, Everson will recommend using the APCHA lottery system to sell the units, the majority of which would be three-bedroom category 3 units. APCHA board members suggested initially selling some of the units to lower income categories and considered using some of them to incentivize right-sizing — in other words, encouraging residents to move into smaller units so the larger ones can be available for families who need them.
“If you’re a couple, you have the opportunity for a two-bedroom, but then someone who lives in a three-bedroom who has had two kids who are now gone, that couple is coming in and taking a two-bedroom, you can instead go get three, so you are booting out people who have just as much right,” said board member Alycin Bektesh. “I would be skeptical about certain things, including if they’re jumping from a category 5, three-bedroom to a category 4, 3 or 2.”
The city will be taking steps forward on both affordable housing projects in the coming weeks and working with APCHA to determine categories for units.