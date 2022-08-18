The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board reflected on the progress it made in 2021-22 and discussed its 2022-23 work plan at Wednesday’s meeting.
In 2021, APCHA hired a new executive director, Matthew Gillen, rolled out the HomeTrek lottery process and developed a higher-level community engagement plan including bilingual services, among other things.
While Gillen said he thinks APCHA has done well with those things, he noted other areas where APCHA had not reached its goals, such as filling open positions for grant writer and grant program developer.
“We’ve really looked very hard and then we’ve also reached out to other communities who might be in the same situation, and grant writers are a bit underground right now,” Gillen said. “We have not been able to find one. We’ll keep looking around, but that has not worked.”
APCHA also is looking to hire a policy and data analyst, and Gillen said the housing authority will continue its efforts to fill those positions this fall, in addition to moving forward with homeowner association capital reserves.
APCHA also plans to begin tackling other projects, such as hiring a compliance manager, implementing a right-sizing program and a capital repairs program that will create greater program sustainability, and continuing bilingual outreach.
APCHA has been trying to hire a compliance manager for some time now and so far has been unsuccessful. The authority hopes to find someone soon to fill the position, which will entail working with Bethany Spitz, deputy director of housing compliance, on tasks like random audits and looking through the day-to-day complaints.
Spitz said that this year, APCHA received about 115 complaints, and going through those complaints and addressing them all is a full-time job.
Board member Rachel Richards agreed that a compliance manager is something that APCHA needs.
“I fully support this position,” she said. “APCHA’s been understaffed for a long time in a lot of ways, and this is someone dedicated to the work and will help out with the team. I think it’s great. We need that.”
Board members also supported a budget request that would need to be approved by Aspen City Council and would increase APCHA’s level of community engagement. Gillen said community engagement was a highlight of the work plan, and board members agreed that more work is necessary to improve the authority’s communications with the public.
“If anything on that one, it should be continuing to increase trust and faith in the program,” Richards said. “That’s the goal of community engagement under whatever form it takes.”
Board members Kelly McNicholas Kury, Skippy Mesirow and Francie Jacober also said they were interested in having more community meetings like the ones that were held in Woody Creek earlier this year. Jacober said she felt that public meetings are very beneficial and she would like to see both APCHA board members and staff at such meetings.
Another thing Gillen said he would like to see APCHA take on in the coming year is capital repairs. Board members asked staff to bring back information about the entire work plan at the next meeting.
“For me, that was part of the genesis of this grant writer position we would hire because there is funding to start that, or create a small grants program for emergency repairs or a loan and respond program for these kinds of things,” McNicholas Kury said. “So that’s what I continue to hope for.”
The board was scheduled to continue a discussion from July 20 on a potential area median income increase, but board chair Carson Schmitz asked to table the topic until the next meeting on Sept. 7.