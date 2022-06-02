The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board voted on Wednesday to officially adopt a packet of regulation changes that would allow tenants more flexibility to receive pay raises and requalify for their rental units.
The changes became effective immediately following the unanimous vote. Maximum gross income will be adjusted to 50% of the respective income category, which will be examined annually based on the existing Area Median Income, according to a memorandum from APCHA staff. The vote follows a May 18 vote to adopt the changes on first reading and two previous discussions on the effects of inflation on APCHA renters.
“We do anticipate looking at this annually, which is not something that is historically done, but we felt it was important this year looking at what those numbers came in at and what we’re seeing across the inventory,” said Bethany Spitz, deputy director of housing compliance for APCHA.
The board first discussed the changes at a May 4 meeting after an APCHA resident said during public comment that he and his wife were notified they could not requalify for their home because they had received pay raises and were making more than their income category allowed. With inflation rising and employers across the valley awarding pay raises, the board felt that the amendment was necessary.
Board member Rachel Richards, who is also a member of the Aspen City Council, asked how APCHA could ensure that privately managed rentals would comply. Spitz said the changes would be implemented across APCHA’s inventory, minus ownership units. A discussion on adjusting the income categories for ownership units is expected at a later board meeting.
APCHA does not plan to formally inform residents of the changes, but more information will be posted on its social-media pages and website. APCHA expects to continue hearing from residents about the changes, although no one offered public comments to the board during Wednesday’s meeting when the opportunity arose.
In addition to the regulation changes, the board also agreed to only hold one meeting a month for June, July and August after staff requested the change to relieve some of their workload. Executive Director Matthew Gillen said the housing authority is so short-staffed that some employees are having to take on extra responsibilities, resulting in less time to create packets for the board meetings or to have sustainable discussions.
“I think [this] would give the board a better product and would give us a little bit more time, especially this summer, to get you a good packet once a month as opposed to really scrambling twice a month,” Gillen said.
He added that APCHA is in the process of hiring a new employee to manage qualifications, but that person likely won’t start until July and will need the summer to become familiar with the program.
Board members were ultimately supportive of granting the request, but said they would like to explore holding an open house or some sort of less formal board meeting during the summer so that the public could stay informed.
“I want to respect staff time, but I also want to respect that there’s things that we’re talking about that people have already been waiting for years for APCHA to come around on,” said board member Alycin Bektesh.
Staff agreed to discuss internally how to organize a public gathering in place of a formal board meeting and to return with more information. The next board meeting is scheduled for July 20.