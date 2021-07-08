The city of Aspen and Pitkin County are expected to announce their joint pick for the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s executive director position today.
The successful candidate is expected to start next month and will undoubtedly have to hit the ground running when they do as the APCHA Board of Directors continues to sift through the housing authority’s rules for outdated ones in need of repair.
“This is like the condition that we’ve inherited, and not through any fault, but it's ... 50 years into a program — a lot of stuff we couldn’t plan for,” Skippy Mesirow, APCHA board chair, said during Wednesday's meeting. “We as a board ... are taking on these very interrelated things, separately, so that we can have enough clarity to move forward rather than getting stuck in the vortex of inaction that was many previous groups.”
On Wednesday, APCHA Attorney Tom Smith proposed striking a section from the housing authority’s regulations altogether that, in some cases, could allow an applicant to bypass certain rules if they faced an “unusual hardship.”
It isn’t immediately clear what qualifies as an unusual hardship in the eyes of APCHA, as the housing authority’s regulations do not provide a specific definition for the term.
“People come in all the time who just don’t qualify. I mean that’s it,” Smith said. “Bending the rules on a case-by-case basis is not good policy.”
Historically, an APCHA hearing officer has decided if an applicant’s difficulties warranted some type of variance from the housing authority’s rules and regulations. Smith believed everyone in Aspen — and all of Pitkin County for that matter — faced housing hardships and did not think it was appropriate to allow an applicant to deviate from the rules based upon self-perceived difficulties.
Tasking staff with such decisions allowed subjectivity, whether perceived or justified, to possibly find its way into the application process which, Smith argued, must be entirely objective.
“If somebody’s circumstances are egregious enough that they should be given a break, then so should everybody else, because these circumstances tend to repeat themselves,” Smith said.
The board agreed and directed staff to bring back a formal request to eliminate the special review procedure from APCHA’s regulations. Board members also discussed on Wednesday whether or not to limit a household's bidding to a respective income category or one above. Currently, APCHA’s regulations allow people to bid on units in income categories higher than their own without much restriction. Staff proposed changing the rules to allow individuals to bid on units only within their respective income categories, or one above.
“I think somebody could get in — and I might be an example of that — where it’s really, very hard now to keep up. It was not so hard on the commissioner salary,” APCHA Board Member Rachel Richards, who previously served as a Pitkin County Commissioner, said.
Richards currently serves on the Aspen City Council, which pays considerably less than the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners.
“I think it is for … individuals' own financial security,” Richards said. “Should they then have a good run and be able to bid on a category 4 and qualify for a 4 — so be it. That’s good that they were able to move up the ladder.”