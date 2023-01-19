The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday expressed support for staff to seek additional information from homeowners on their requalification affidavits.
Also during their Wednesday meeting, board members gave their blessing to regulation changes that will allow more time for APCHA to plan its budgets.
The board discussed the timing of APCHA’s biennial affidavit, which homeowners must complete to requalify for their units every two years, and what should be asked on the survey that goes with it. In the survey, homeowners will be asked to confirm that they are employed full-time in Pitkin County, that they live in their unit full-time and that they do not own other properties within the Ownership Exclusion Zone. They also must disclose whether they have roommates or tenants.
Board members discussed asking people to share additional information such as the name of their employer, and wondered how APCHA can be sure that people are being truthful in their surveys.
“Just asking the question, in my experience, does often [get] people to tell the truth,” said Matthew Gillen, APCHA executive director. “It can flag somebody who’s an issue, but I think also, it’s a legal document which we can get a snapshot of what’s going on, and if there’s a problem later, it’s a tool for the compliance.”
Board members supported an optional employment survey attached to the affidavit instead of requiring the information, and also asked staff to make it clear that APCHA conducts random audits. If selected, homeowners would be required to provide additional information related to their jobs. They also supported consequences for not being truthful in the affidavits.
“I would suggest that if we do catch somebody lying on this, we do refer it to the district attorney, and if the district attorney doesn’t want to prosecute, fine,” said Carson Schmitz, board chair. “But there should be some real scary consequences for lying on this document.”
The board also discussed the Maximum Annual APCHA Adjustment, which is written into APCHA’s regulations and sets the amount that the net assets, rental rates and maximum sales prices are adjusted by every year, which is currently 3% or related to the change in the consumer price index, whichever is less, according to a memorandum from APCHA staff.
The adjustment also is currently calculated from November of the previous year to November of the current year, which does not allow APCHA or other property owners the ability to budget revenues for the following year, staff said.
Staff requested that the adjustment be calculated on a July-to-July basis instead to allow APCHA to know what changes are expected before budgets are approved by the city of Aspen, Pitkin County and APCHA.
“This way, people will know ahead of time. Somebody who’s moving in in August will know that next year, the rental rate’s going to go up 2%,” said Cindy Christensen, APCHA deputy director of housing, operations and property management. “So they will know in the middle of that year that their rental rate is going to go up the following year. That’ll help also, I think, a tenant plan on their debt that’s going to be that following year.”
The board was supportive of implementing the change in July, and staff will bring back more information for a first reading of a regulation amendment at a future meeting.