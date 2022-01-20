The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors supported a proposal on Wednesday to allow current owners to enter into an updated deed restriction.
APCHA has recently heard from several owners, Deputy Director Cindy Christensen said, who have asked to enter into a new deed restriction to allow them the benefit of doing additional capital improvements to their homes. In most of these cases, the owners have owned their homes for at least 10 years and have maxed out their capital improvements.
“It is something that we’ve been thinking about. We still think that there should be some criteria on it,” Christensen said. “We think it should be for people who are under an older deed restriction, not a newer deed restriction, and somebody who’s probably been under a deed restriction for at least five to 10 years.”
More than 70% of APCHA owners have owned their home for more than 10 years and would fall under this category, Aspen Assistant City Manager Diane Foster added. The program could require units to meet minimum standards or pass a site visit, but also could allow owners to bring their units up to minimum standards if they don’t already, or accrue more appreciation.
Board members were supportive of moving forward with the program and offered ideas of criteria that should be considered. Christensen said she would make a list of specific criteria and bring it back to the board at a future meeting. Carson Schmitz, who chairs the board, said entering into new deed restrictions should be encouraged.
“I would err on the side of making it easier for people who are under an old deed restriction and want to come under a new one,” he said.
Board member Rachel Richards brought up concerns about setting a base for a new deed restriction and asked if that would be considered under the program. Christensen said it would, and APCHA can look into whether deed restrictions should be set for a certain number of years.
“It has to be a whole package at some level,” Richards said. “If someone’s going to go for the potential of more capital improvements to their unit but at the same time they’re going to go back to their original purchase price 30 years ago and reset their appreciation there, you’re not going to get too many takers. But I do think this continues to be of value and find a way to make it work.”
Other board members agreed that the issue of adding value to a property as it turns over is something that should be considered at a future meeting, in addition to a deeper affordability discussion. The questions posed by the proposed program should be a priority and work on the other issues can follow, board member Skippy Mesirow said.
“For now, the program has the issues it has now,” he said. “We need to solve them and move this forward quickly and we will learn a lot in the field as we’re mindful of that problem.”
Christensen said that going under a new deed restriction also will allow owners to add improvements that they may not have been able to do under the old one, such as any energy efficiency additions. She said that the feedback and direction from the board will be helpful for her going forward.
The board will consider the program with updated criteria at a future meeting. Their next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. Board meetings are currently scheduled to occur online only until Jan. 30, and Foster will make a decision next week about what will happen after that date.