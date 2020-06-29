Next month, the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board is set to discuss a regulation change reducing the age of dependents that are counted toward household size.
The issue rose to the forefront recently when a four-bedroom home in Aspen Highlands Village was offered through the APCHA lottery for $363,888. As per the regulations, a family size of four or more needs to exist for an applicant to be eligible to bid on a four-bedroom home.
Of the six in-complex bids given top priority in the drawing, two of the households had children who are in college and not living in the valley.
While under the current guidelines the bids are allowed if the dependent is under age 24, Bethany Spitz, APCHA compliance manager, told the board in a meeting last month that staff was “struggling” with the situation.
“[We are] really trying to make sure the units are going toward people that will be utilizing them with a maximum capacity, if possible, of one person per bedroom,” Spitz said.
Staff is recommending the age limit of qualified dependents be reduced to 19, in an effort to make sure families are not buying homes knowing certain bedrooms may never be occupied.
“It’s something that is hard for us, when we are seeing these families taking the units with children that are away,” she said.
In an effort to maintain a new strategic goal of earning and maintaining public trust, the board said it’s interested in reviewing all guideline changes in open meetings and taking public comment. An official proposal to reduce the age of dependents is forthcoming, but several members of the board weighed in during a brief discussion in May.
Board chair John Ward said he could see both sides, and empathized with families that want to keep a room open for their kids when they come home to visit, or to help them return as full time Aspen residents after earning a college degree.
“I think we want kids to come back to Aspen at some point, and when they come back after graduating college they are going to need a landing point for a period of time,” he said. “Now I get it, too, that we are going to want to fill bedrooms and maximize that usage for families.”
City councilmember and APCHA board alternate Rachel Richards gave her support for reducing the age threshold to be counted as a dependent. Richards lives in deed restricted housing obtained when her son was in school, and now rents out the empty bedroom to another local.
“If you are 23, 24 years old you are going to want to live on your own if at all possible. And then again you will have again that empty-bed syndrome,” Richards said.
An analysis of the APCHA housing stock shows that there is a looming reduction in inventory as the workforce retires in place. In order to open subsidized housing to the next generation of locals, there have been discussions of finding ways to incentivize downsizing, or “right-sizing,” encouraging empty nesters to move into a unit that fits their current family size and opening larger houses to new families.
“It really needs to be addressed. It can’t just can’t go on, creating empty occupancy that we then later are trying to create some incentive program for seniors to downsize their units. It’s the exact opposite goal,” she said.
Board alternate David Laughren has two sons that fit the age category in question. He said he could not support reducing the age of a dependent to prevent people from bidding on bigger homes.
“Certainly we want to provide a place for them to come home to between searching for a career and jobs,” he said.
Laughren said particularly with the hit the economy took during COVID-19 shutdowns across the country, it might be a year or two before dependents get jobs that would allow them to support themselves.
“In my opinion it is a little too early to start discussing changing those rules. The IRS allows you to call them dependent until you are 26, so I don’t know why APCHA would say that you are not a dependent any longer at 22,” he said. “There are so many variables, I just couldn’t support that.”
Boardmember Carson Schmitz agreed with the remaining members to move forward with bringing a regulation change proposal up for public discussion at one of the next few board meetings. He said as it is now, when a family buys a unit knowing bedrooms will remain empty, it works against the mission of the housing program.
“We would just be compounding a problem we are already trying to solve,” he said.
Spitz said the proposed regulation change is one of a handful that will be brought in front of the board over the summer, with the goal of including the community in the updates as much as possible.
“I’m really looking forward to some robust public comment,” she said.