Although it’s called a “straw man proposal,” the members comprising the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority were asked to give feedback getting to the heart of a very real issue plaguing the affordable property inventory: namely, aging structures that may or may not be in varying levels of disrepair.
Far from a logical fallacy, the straw man being presented during Wednesday’s APCHA meeting was meant instead to provide a framework for what a solution could look like — first and foremost, funding 100 voluntary property inspections in order to first get a snapshot of capital improvement needs — and allow board members an opportunity to provide their feedback to staff on what details of that solution could look like.
Committing to 100 voluntary home inspections will run the housing authority roughly $40,000 for the pilot program, City of Aspen Assistant Manager Diane Foster said Wednesday, and the priority would first go toward freestanding units, such as manufactured or mobile homes.
APCHA Treasurer Rick Head initially lamented the exclusion of homeowners residing in condominiums, for instance.
“I would love to participate in this,” he said. “I would love to know the structural integrity of my home. I’ve been here almost 27 years — I’m sure I’ve got issues, and I’d love to know what they are.”
But when it comes to would-be capital improvements to correct those issues, Head acknowledged that major needs are addressed by his homeowners’ association.
“I’m part of an HOA, so my roofs are taken care of by the HOA,” he said. “So the major structural stuff is taken care of by the HOA.”
It’s that distinction — the presence of an HOA versus individual homeowners being financially held responsible for capital improvements on properties — that informed the proposed priority for inspections, Foster explained. That doesn’t mean that, if the pilot proves useful and funding is available to expand future iterations, more inspections to more property types couldn’t be on the horizon.
“I do think that as an initial program, if we can figure this out for freestanding units, then we can figure out how to further implement it for townhomes, condos, etc.,” she said.
And while the city staff was recommending engaging the private sector for future repairs — although the details of how that could look would be the subject of meticulously sorted feedback from both the board and public in coming months — Head questioned whether it was possible if APCHA or another public entity could serve that role, a thought later echoed by Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas-Kury.
“Aren’t we staffed to have inspectors and people can actually mitigate problems that arise? Does the city have that, the county, APCHA?” Head posed.
The answer, in short, is “absolutely not,” at least not presently, Foster replied.
“Do we have the ability to do mitigation and estimate what a capital improvement would cost, the answer to that is no,” she said.
City Councilmember Rachel Richards expressed appreciation for the initial straw man proposal and also addressed some longer-term, bigger-picture issues she hopes the board will address while discussing the more immediate pilot program.
“I want to thank you for putting [together] a policy paper. I always say it’s easier to be an editor than an originator, and it gives us something to work off of,” she told Foster Wednesday. “One thing — I can’t tie it to specific aspects of this proposal — the one thing that’s really struck me is people can’t tap their appreciation to make interior improvements until they sell, per se. You could know you need to remodel that kitchen, but you're still going to live here, you’re not going to sell it, but you can’t tap your appreciation without refinancing.”
Those are the types of conversation city staff is actively having, Foster assured. But in the most immediate term, she stressed, the proposed pilot program will allow the housing authority to take stock of what it actually does and does not have in terms of quality of inventory. From there, the entity can begin tackling what to do about it — a myriad-pronged problem in and of itself, she said after the APCHA meeting in a separate interview Wednesday.
“It’s a 40-plus-year-old program with 3,000 units. That's the largest per capita program in the nation that is deed restricted,” she emphasized.
“If you’re deed restricted, you’re not going to grow wealth as much. What happens is we don’t necessarily have all the teeth, or all the regulations, to make people keep their property upgraded,” she continued. “All the sudden, you’ve lived in your property for 20 years, and your windows kind of leak. There are 40-year-old properties in this program that need a roof replaced — the stuff that is real fundamental to a house, that’s what’s called a capital improvement. If your appreciation is limited, what’s your incentive to fix it?”
It’s her hope that people will buy into having the voluntary inspections so that APCHA can then tackle that question with open eyes.
“We need to understand the problem, so that’s why we are proposing a pilot inspection program: it’s to help APCHA understand, do we have a little problem or a big problem? It’s also to help an owner know, ‘What is my property worth?’ We actually think it’s good for people to get it inspected.”
APCHA board members committed to submitting their thoughts to staff by Monday, but that’s only the beginning of what will be a robust conversation with the public, she said.