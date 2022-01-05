The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board will meet this afternoon to discuss capital repairs and sellers’ standards, including a proposed pilot program that would test the potential changes to the regulations in the Woody Creek and Smuggler Park mobile homes.
As part of an effort to ensure that future buyers purchase homes that are no longer in need of significant repairs, the board has been discussing ways to encourage homeowners to conduct necessary repairs before they sell. APCHA board Vice Chair Skippy Mesirow said this is what he calls a “buyer’s guarantee.”
“There are minimum standards of quality and safety that every person should be afforded. When you buy a house, you should know it’s a great product that you would be happy to live in,” Mesirow said. “We hope that this not only guarantees every buyer a new unit, but also creates enough of a pool of labor so we can create a county or APCHA maintenance team that can allow individuals the opportunity to improve them.”
At previous board meetings, the policy program was introduced and discussed, and tonight, board members will review changes to the initial presentation and move forward from there. No vote will be taken today.
According to a memo submitted by APCHA staff, the pilot program is recommended for both for-sale units and current owners who do not want to sell.
“Focusing on a single neighborhood would allow APCHA to work closely with this group of owners to understand how this program might or might not work well for them,” the memo says.
Staff is recommending a primary focus on the Woody Creek mobile homes and hopes that the pilot program will ensure the sustainability of homes in the future. Under the program, staff would implement the proposed changes to the sellers’ standards — which would require homeowners to meet the minimum repair standards for maximum sales price, such as an odor-free interior and resolved safety hazards — on roughly 75 units in the Woody Creek and Smuggler Park mobile homes. APCHA would also exercise the first right of refusal when a homeowner expresses interest in selling, and would bring the property up to current standards or replace the mobile home before listing the unit.
APCHA would only exercise the first right of refusal in cases where a third-party home inspector determines that the home should be replaced. In cases where a home does not need to be repaired or replaced by APCHA, units would be listed for sale upon completion of inspections.
Mesirow said that the board hopes the program will be beneficial not only for homeowners interested in selling their units, but also for those who have no intention of selling but would like to repair or replace their unit for their own family. He added that it’s also important for APCHA to be able to test the program gradually before implementing the policy changes across the board.
“It’s going to be a tremendous amount of new work for APCHA,” he said. “We don’t have the ability to scale up that quickly, and as this is a new program, it’s going to take observation and refinement. So we want to test that in the field so we can refine it before rolling it out.”
Tonight, the board will also discuss which regulation and policy changes should be priorities throughout this year. Potential topics on the priority list include affordability, review fee schedule, readdressing in-complex priorities, readdressing the “one person per bedroom” priority and right sizing. Mesirow said the discussion will focus on how to get the best use out of a community asset, including hundreds of currently unused bedrooms.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. on WebEx only, as in-person meetings have been paused due to omicron. Members of the public will be invited to give comments at the beginning of the meeting. A link to the meeting can be found at the top of the agenda packet, which can be found at apcha.org/agendacenter.