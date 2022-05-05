The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is reexamining whether its regulations fit with the realities of the people for which they provide housing.
At a Wednesday board meeting, APCHA staff proposed several amendments to the regulations and Affordable Housing Development Policy, including eligibility and changing the exception to income for current tenants from 120% to 150% of the respective category in which they live. Compliance Manager Bethany Spitz said that staff was interested in updating the income and then reexamining it on an annual basis to decide whether it should go back down or stay the same as income levels change.
“We have seen a slew of folks that have either just requalified or are about to be that are over their category, and they’re going to be told they are out of compliance and have 12 months, and as the city has highlighted, there’s nowhere for them to go,” Spitz said.
A Truscott Place resident also spoke to the board during public comment and asked them to consider alternatives such as raising the income limits or increasing rent to balance the number of empty units with the restrictive income limits that tenants are facing.
Monty Love, who said he has lived at Truscott for eight years, said he and his wife were recently informed by APCHA that they were out of compliance and would need to vacate their unit because their income had increased and no longer fit their category.
Love added that there are currently four or five empty units surrounding his home, and it is common for several units to be empty for six months or so.
“You can raise our rents,” he said. “We don’t mind paying a little extra money if that’s what we have to do to stay where we’re at, but if you’re not filling these units and you’re evicting people and they’re staying empty, don’t evict people before you actually qualify somebody to move in.”
Raising rents across the board might seem harsh, but several board members acknowledged that as pay increases across the valley, many people fall somewhere between making too much to qualify for cash assistance and yet not enough to afford higher housing categories.
Board member Kelly McNicholas Kury, who also serves as a Pitkin County commissioner, said the county gave 10% raises to all of its employees within the last year. The city of Aspen also recently awarded pay raises to its employees.
“That has caused people to overqualify for their housing,” McNicholas Kury said. “I think we had decided to keep the [Area Median Income] low coming out of the pandemic because of job loss and dollars cut and things like that, so it seems like we should revisit because everyone’s getting raises across the valley right now.”
Board members Rachel Richards and Francie Jacober said that they liked the idea of raising rents. It provides the opportunity to look at the coming problem for next year, Richards said.
“I really like the idea of increasing the rents rather than necessarily moving categories or doing anything else because if somebody’s making $275,000, they can afford to buy a place in Aspen, but they can’t afford to pay rent,” Jacober said. “And since we are trying to provide housing for people who can’t afford things, the more income that you can generate through the people who are already in there, the more opportunities we’re going to have for other people.”
Board members also said they would like to look at APCHA’s inventory more closely before making any changes. Staff will return to a future board meeting with more information on raising rents versus income caps before proposing updated regulations.