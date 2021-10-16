After expressing support at the Oct. 6 meeting for lowering the age of a dependent from 24 to 19 to qualify for a bedroom, the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board is expected to vote on the resolution change on Wednesday.
The vote will come after several weeks of discussion on the change, which will prevent families with children who are away at college from moving into an APCHA unit with more bedrooms than are needed year-round.
“Whenever there are rooms that are currently unused, it’s our responsibility to try to use them for the community benefit,” board member Skippy Mesirow said. “This will free up bedrooms and rooms for kids and adults and workers who actually live in town. It doesn’t in any way exclude people who grew up here from coming back or being with their family or having their own place, as long as they’re qualified workers.”
The change will also not impact families who currently live in APCHA units and have children away at college, unless they apply for a unit with more bedrooms. Board Chair Carson Schmitz added that, according to APCHA’s HomeTrek data, the majority of units with higher bedroom counts have less than one person per bedroom living in them.
“It’s significant,” he said. “Really, we’re trying to maximize the community resources to benefit the most people.”
On Wednesday, the board will also discuss capital repairs, updated deed restrictions and whether to expand the Ownership Exclusion Zone. The OEZ regulations prevent people from owning an APCHA unit in addition to a second property elsewhere in the Roaring Fork River Drainage, Colorado River Drainage or the Crystal Valley. The board will discuss whether to expand that region, which — although the OEZ regulations are not new — the board has not discussed before.
“Currently you could own a property in Grand Junction,” Schmitz said. “The question is: should that be expanded?”
APCHA applicants who own homes in Eagle, Rifle, Aspen, Glenwood, Redstone or anywhere in between are automatically disqualified from owning an APCHA home. The purpose is to keep affordable housing units available for those who cannot afford to own two homes, Mesirow said.
“The balance I will be looking to strike is, if you are able to afford free-market housing in Aspen, you should not be taking advantage of the affordable housing program, period,” he said. “If you’re not in need, you should not be taking a resource from someone who needs it.”
He added that he doesn’t expect that many people are taking resources from those who need it, but as difficult as the housing system is, the board has a responsibility to keep their units affordable for those in need.
The board will also continue its discussion on capital repairs from the previous meeting. The objective is to prevent buyers from purchasing units in need of significant repairs and paying for problems that are years or decades old.
“We’re talking about what has been referred to as ‘seller’s standards’ previously, but I think about it as ‘buyer’s guarantee,’” Mesirow said. “We can’t continue to expect someone who bought a house for 80% subsidy to pay for 100% of repairs.”
The board will also consider updating deed restrictions with additional benefits such as appreciation value to incentivize APCHA residents to come under the new deed restrictions. Mesirow said that the goal is to create a situation where the new deed restrictions best serve everyone.
The APCHA board will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pitkin County administration building. Members of the public are invited to attend in person or online to provide public comment at the beginning of the meeting.