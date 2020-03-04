The Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors has agreed that the entity will purchase Lee Mulcahy’s Burlingame Ranch property at its maximum deed-restricted sales price of $995,000, but it wasn’t until last week that the governing body made a decision about from where that money is coming.
A memo from APCHA executive director Mike Kosdrosky advises caution regarding the proposed conditions of that arrangement.
Basically, APCHA is going to loan its general operating fund — which is tax-subsidized by both the city of Aspen and Pitkin County — the money required to make the purchase from an internal fund that was the result of a private charitable donation by Fabienne Benedict in 1995. The donation was put into a separate fund not subsidized by taxpayers and, with $1.4 million in its coffers, supports affordable housing development such as land acquisition and construction costs.
It does not traditionally fund compliance enforcement, and Kosdrosky outlined his concerns in his memo about shuffling monies between private and public funds in this instance. For one thing, because of a lien Mulcahy’s mother, Sandy Mulcahy, filed against the property, the property is in essence encumbered potentially beyond its maximum resale value, according to the memo.
“Should the resale of 53 Forge Road not cover APCHA’s expenses, APCHA has no guarantee from the city or county at this time that the [development fund] will be made whole,” he wrote.
Kosdrosky also takes issue with the interest rate on the loan, which is currently being proposed within the city’s interfund structure. APCHA is not a department within the city but rather its own entity and thus not beholden to the interfund interest rates, he states.
“Because of the risk and uncertainty surrounding the purchase of 53 Forge Road, and without an upfront financial guarantee or commitment to make APCHA’s ... Development Fund whole, staff recommends that the ... operating fund pay a higher rate of interest for the use of APCHA’s 632 Development funds,” he says in his memo to board members, who next meet Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Additionally, Kosdrosky included “uncertain timing, potential need for additional funds for construction/reconstruction, further litigation, unknown property condition, potential land use issues arising from the need to lift the deed restriction, etc.” among his concerns about the resale.
“In terms of timing, APCHA has no way of knowing how long it will take to have Mr. Mulcahy vacate the home, clear the title, seek additional litigation, make the necessary improvements and repairs, or go through the political process to amend the deed restriction, if necessary,” he continued.
Mulcahy’s departure from his home has been a point of contention since APCHA first sued him in 2015 for allegedly not meeting the required 1,500 hours of annual work in Pitkin County in order to qualify for deed-restricted housing. Mulcahy vehemently denies the allegation and has challenged the finding at every legal level, up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The stay was denied on Dec. 9, 2019 with [the] Colorado Supreme Court,” he wrote in an email. “We are appealing this to the Supremes. Certi is due March 8, 2020. We're asking [U.S. Supreme Court Justice] Sotomoyer for a 60 day extension, which we will most likely get.”
While so far every judge has either ruled in favor of APCHA or denied to hear the case, Mulcahy maintains that his case is still in appeal at the Colorado Court of Appeals — and as long as that’s the case, he feels his due process is still pending.
Denver-based Cordes & Company was appointed to be the receiver in the transaction in November, though a proposed contract with APCHA outlining the housing authority’s wish to impose a daily $500 fine after Feb. 21 to enforce a eviction was not signed before that deadline.
That doesn’t mean the company has not been in contact with Mulcahy.
“She’s been emailing,” Mulcahy said of the Cordes & Company representative who will oversee the sale. “I’m like, ‘It’s under appeal!’”