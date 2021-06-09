At best, a loophole and an invasion of privacy — and at worst, a “nightmare.”
That is what the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s Board of Directors thought of a recent proposal to APCHA’s regulations that pertained to a homeowner’s “significant other.”
APCHA staff members said they were routinely fielding phone calls from homeowners who wanted their significant others — who did not meet the housing authority’s requirement that an applicant work 1,500 hours in Pitkin County annually — to move in with them.
In response, the would-be provision, which was soundly rejected by board members and thus has been removed from the proposal, would have allowed APCHA homeowners to let their significant other “who might not otherwise qualify due to employment” move in with them into their home.
Aspen City Councilor Rachel Richards, who also serves as an alternate on the APCHA board, said the housing authority would not be able to determine “how significant” two individuals are and said the provision must be removed before she could support the updated regulations.
“This is the largest loophole I’ve ever seen and would drive a pickup truck right through it,” Richards said during the APCHA Board of Directors meeting on June 2. “I understand the hassle that staff is getting, but staff needs to tell these people, ‘Well, I’m sorry, he cannot be your roommate or she cannot be your roommate or they cannot be your roommate.’ They have to get a free-market place if they would like to not work in Pitkin County while living here.”
That is to say that Richards, as well as her fellow APCHA board members, ultimately agreed that the only way to “prove” one’s intimate relationship for the housing authority’s purposes is via a marriage certificate.
Before it was stricken, the definitions portion of APCHA’s proposed, updated regulations would have identified a significant other as “a term for a person’s partner in an intimate relationship without disclosing or presuming anything about marital status, relationship status, gender identity or sexual orientation.”
Pitkin County Commissioner and APCHA Board Alternate Francie Jacober agreed with Richards that the “significant other” provision needed to be scrapped, but for a different reason.
“My objection would be invasion of privacy, not whether they are collecting rent from somebody who is not working in Pitkin County,” Jacober said during Wednesday’s APCHA meeting. “We’re going to investigate whether or not they sleep in the same bed?”
Board members agreed with many of staff’s other recommendations to APCHA’s regulations — like requiring a home inspection prior to a property being advertised for sale — but were vehemently opposed to the significant other provision as proposed.
APCHA attorney Tom Smith — when asked by board chairman Skippy Mesirow to keep his advice to “the facts” — called the proposed provision an “enforcement impossibility.”
The APCHA Board of Directors will conduct a second reading of the recommended changes to the housing authority’s regulations, sans staff’s significant other provision, on June 16.
“Someone can be your significant other today and not tomorrow. There is no way to measure this,” Smith said. “You don’t get any special consideration just because you’re in love this week.”