Not wanting families bidding on employee-housing units with more rooms than necessary, the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority has changed its definition of “dependent.”
“We need to get the most out of our existing stock and right now we have a lot of unused bedrooms,” Skippy Mesirow, APCHA Board of Directors vice chair, said prior to Wednesday’s board meeting. “I’m 100% supportive. It’s a small change that will make our system more effective at delivering housing and that’s a good thing, but there’s a lot more to do.”
APCHA staff members raised the idea of lowering the maximum age for a dependent after receiving anonymous feedback from people who were upset that a family could still claim their 24-year-old son or daughter who no longer lived with them — just to qualify for a larger home.
Now, the maximum age for a dependent will be 19. The change will not impact current APCHA homeowners or renters with dependents but instead future bidders.
On Nov. 10, the APCHA Board of Directors voted in favor of lowering the maximum age of a dependent from 24 to 19 in the employee housing regulations and conducted a second reading of the resolution during its regular meeting Wednesday.
The rule takes effect immediately and applies to all new APCHA housing applications moving forward.
“The board’s been looking at a variety of regulations and looking at making sure our units are being utilized,” Bethany Spitz, APCHA compliance, policy and systems manager, said. “We were seeing a number of folks … bidding on units and their children, dependents, were away at school and weren’t actually going to be living in the unit except for a few months a year.”