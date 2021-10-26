The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is planning to move ahead with a new capital repairs program next year and asked the city to help fund a grant writer position as part of its 2022 work plan.
Aspen City Council continued its discussion on the 2022 recommended budget by hearing from its housing development team, APCHA, Aspen Mini Storage and employee housing at its Monday work session. APCHA requested $100,000 — 50% of which would come from the city and 50% from the county — to hire someone who could help research and write grants.
APCHA interim Executive Director Diane Foster said the hope is to hire someone who knows about grant contracts and could help apply for federal grants, and that the housing authority may revisit council in the future to request the position, whereas on Monday they only requested the dollars.
“There tends to be potentially a lot of money for rehabbing houses for energy efficiency, things like that coming through with some of the federal programs,” Councilmember Rachel Richards, who also serves as a voting member on the APCHA board, said. “And this was about being in the early position to make sure we’re not left out of those dollars.”
APCHA’s work plan also includes regulation changes, community engagement and sellers’ standards for maintenance and major capital repairs. The capital repairs program deals with the housing stock and how APCHA keeps it updated, Foster said. The board approved the program by a regulation, which said that new homes must be inspected, earlier this year.
“Probably the focus for the near term is developing a capital repairs program,” Foster said. “It is super complex and interesting, and we continue to make progress on it. I think best case, we’ll have it figured out in about six months, is my guess.”
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow, who also serves as an alternate voting member on the APCHA board, said he prefers to think of sellers’ standards as a buyer’s guarantee for quality in existing units. He added that APCHA will return to the city in the future to ask for further assistance.
“We are 26% short of our housing goal,” he said. “We need to be thinking about what else can we do to set the conditions so the rest of the community can rally around us using our existing infrastructure, and how do we work with others, because we can’t do it alone.”
APCHA also presented the recommended budgets for its units at Smuggler, Aspen Country Inn, Truscott and Marolt Ranch. At Smuggler — which houses 11 units and 13 residents, and is APCHA’s only low-income project — Deputy Director Cindy Christensen said that APCHA has so far replaced the electrical panels, appliances, flooring and countertops in two units that have been turned over. She added that APCHA also works with residents when something doesn’t work in their unit.
“It’s hard to go in there and do a mass of work when somebody’s actually living in there,” Christensen said. “If there is something that’s really wrong, we will work with them and try to upgrade it.”
City council thanked APCHA for its hard work over the last year, and congratulated incoming Executive Director Matthew Gillen on his first nine days on the job.