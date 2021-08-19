Several amendments to the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority regulations regarding employee housing are moving forward to their second reading after Wednesday’s board meeting.
The amendments up for first reading on Wednesday included: a modification of disability and retirement work history, limiting applicants to only bid up one category, transfers outside of the bid process, death of a qualified employee, leave of absence and special review limitation. All were approved to advance to a second reading.
“These things may seem small, but this is how we improve our system incrementally,” APCHA Board Chair Skippy Mesirow said. “We add more accountability, more fairness, and we make it work better for everyone living in it and who hopes to live in it. These are important changes.”
Involving residents who wish to retire in-unit, the current APCHA regulations state that a person must have a four-year work history in Pitkin County before they can retire in their unit — the amendment would change the requirement to 10 years. The amendment would also allow individuals who worked in Pitkin County for a minimum of 10 years prior to a disability to rent or own APCHA units.
The board also discussed limiting applicants to only bid up one category, which Deputy Director Cindy Christensen said would increase fairness for residents of lower categories with lower income. Richards expressed her full support for the changes, saying people sometimes think their income levels will rise enough in the future that they will be able to afford housing currently out of their reach.
“It may seem like you’re cutting people out of a range, but it’s really, if you’ve gotten to a place where you’re financially secure enough to go up two categories from where you are right now, then you can start bidding on those category units. But to bid on something that you really cannot afford … A lot of people have been very stagnant in their wages, especially over the last 20 years,” she said.
Mesirow echoed Richards’ support and directed APCHA staff to bring the amendment back at the next meeting for a second reading.
The transfers-out-of-the-bid-process amendment would allow APCHA owners to either make their spouse, child or sibling an additional owner of their unit, or convey ownership to a child or sibling. The spouse, child or sibling inheriting ownership would have to meet APCHA requirements — including appropriate work history in Pitkin County — and deed restrictions would need to be updated.
Richards suggested that the difference between adding an owner and conveying a title to new owners should be clarified, and that it should be clear that deed restrictions will need to be altered in all cases.
Similarly, in situations regarding the death of a qualified employee, an APCHA unit may be transferred to a spouse, child or sibling, but only if a spouse can provide a marriage certificate and the children can show a four-year history of education or work experience in Pitkin County. Christensen said that if a child has studied in Pitkin County for two or three years and worked in the county for one or two years, those years would be added together and the child would meet the history requirements.
The leave-of-absence amendment would give residents the opportunity to consult with a hearing officer in the event that a leave-of-absence request was denied by APCHA or the homeowners association. Christensen said it would give residents the ability to explain unusual circumstances, and the amendment was approved.
Finally, Christensen said that the special review amendments were recommended due to numerous requests for waivers of similar situations. APCHA makes an effort to listen to all situations, she said, but the authority feels that eliminating the special review section will increase fairness to all residents — especially when many make requests for similar exceptions.
Mesirow said that while he agreed with the intent, the process for assisting someone with a unique situation the first time it is presented should be protected. Christensen assured the board that when unique situations arise, APCHA brings them to the board for consideration before making decisions. Richards added that APCHA should consider how the community is transitioning as children grow older, and as handicapped and homeless populations change.
“That’s the only part that bothers me about losing the special review,” she said. “I kind of have wondered, what do we do with the handicapped children of our own community as they become adults and no longer have parents to take care of them? Does our community have a place for that? Have we created something for that?”
All of the regulation changes were approved unanimously on Wednesday’s reading. The APCHA board will meet again on Sept. 1, and the public will have a second opportunity to give input before the amendments move on to a third reading.