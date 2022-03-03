Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority homeowners will not be required to move to smaller units, following a unanimous vote from the board on Wednesday.
The term for moving from a larger unit with empty bedrooms to a smaller home with no empty bedrooms is known as “right-sizing.” The board has previously discussed ways to incentivize homeowners who live in units with excess bedrooms that they don’t need to move into smaller ones so that the larger ones can remain available for families who need them.
The resolution passed Wednesday introduces a program that makes right-sizing voluntary only — meaning that no one would ever be required to move to a smaller home.
“We really want to just hit that urban myth right between the eyes, and that urban myth is that any kind of right-sizing program might be compulsory,” Executive Director Matthew Gillen said. “So this was just an idea for discussion to just get it on the record by you guys unanimously that any right-sizing program would be 100% voluntary.”
Board members acknowledged that they have heard fears from homeowners about being forced into smaller units. Some retirees have expressed concern about being required to move into smaller homes after a certain number of years, as board member Kelly McNicholas-Kury pointed out.
Others in the community feel it should be mandatory to move into a unit without excess bedrooms to free rooms up for families, but the board agreed that people should not have to be kicked out of their homes.
“I do appreciate that we’re starting off the conversation by promising people that their homes are their homes,” board member Alycin Bektesh said. “I really appreciate this resolution … It sounds like staff is really listening.”
Following the vote, the board also continued its discussion on how to incentivize homeowners to participate in this program. In a memorandum, Deputy Director Cindy Christensen suggested incentives such as waiving the category for the owner going down to a smaller unit, waiving the minimum occupancy requirement by allowing a single in a three-bedroom to move to a two-bedroom and providing a cash incentive.
Board members also considered allowing some homeowners to trade or swap with APCHA approval, and discussed how to ensure that people would not have to pay more for a smaller unit than they did for the original larger one. Discussions about costs and monetary incentives will have to go through Aspen City Council and the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners before they can be implemented by APCHA.
Board member Skippy Mesirow also suggested a pilot program where APCHA would approach homeowners with empty bedrooms over the next six months or so and invite them to participate in the program.
“In doing that, we’d let the community market tell us what they’re looking for, and in six to 12 months, we might get no takers. We might get 50,” he said. “So we’ll be able to see in the field what is and isn’t working right away.”
Board members favored gathering more data before launching any incentive programs. Ultimately, they favored allowing trades or swaps to other units, requiring new deed restrictions, waiving sales fees where appropriate, requiring sellers to bring the unit up to minimum standards and prioritizing the number of bedrooms vacated as incentives. This could be done while APCHA gathers more data to allow them to explore alternative options later on.
APCHA will also gather community feedback to learn what incentives people would like to see. Staff will bring a sample survey and more information on a pilot program back to the board at the next meeting so that it can be handed to the city and the county.