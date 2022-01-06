The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board on Wednesday supported moving forward with a pilot program that would test potential regulation changes for Woody Creek and Smuggler Run mobile homes.
During months of discussion about sellers’ standards and capital repairs, the board has expressed interest in finding a way to ensure that homeowners pay for any necessary repairs on their units before they sell. The pilot program would implement regulations mainly in the Woody Creek mobile home neighborhood to require homes up for sale to meet minimum standards for maximum sale price.
Diane Foster, an Aspen assistant city manager and former interim executive director of APCHA, said the program could be beneficial for the Woody Creek Mobile Home Park for several reasons. Staff recommended that APCHA should exercise the first right of refusal in cases where homeowners want to sell, which Foster said would make sales faster. Sellers may be more likely to get maximum resale value for their home.
“Sometimes properties that are older, they’ll go up for sale, and the bidders do not offer maximum resale price. Now that may be a function of the past and this market may be different, but it is the case that not every property sells for maximum resale value,” she said. “It’s good for a neighborhood to have homes be improved.”
Foster said she met with members of the Woody Creek Homeowners Association earlier this week. Members expressed concerns about reduced revenue for the Woody Creek Metro District. The board heard from two members of the public during Wednesday’s meeting who said they were pleased to see that APCHA was willing to pay full price for homes that would need to be replaced before listing.
“I am pleasantly surprised,” one resident said. “As long as this stays up front and APCHA is willing to take on the risk and reward of buying out older trailers here then replacing them with new modulars or whatever they wish, as long as the vested owners get what they got into it, it is a fair deal.”
Foster said that next steps would be to meet with members of the Woody Creek community to get more feedback before implementing the program. She added that approximately 36 properties are on the list to be part of the pilot program. Board members supported moving forward with meetings over the next few weeks.
Looking ahead
The board also took the opportunity during the meeting to assess priorities for the year. Vice Chair Skippy Mesirow said the board should be tackling bigger issues first because they have the most impact on the community.
“Even though these small things are important, they’re constantly popping up,” he said. “If we continue to work on small stuff, we run the risk of just never getting to the big stuff, and the big stuff is the stuff that’s really going to kill the community and the program over time if not addressed.”
Board members supported moving affordability and right-sizing to the top of the list, which would deal with income and how to assure that bedrooms are filled. Board member John Ward suggested putting in-complex discussions at the bottom, which would concern families who want to move to another unit in their complex.
“I think that’s the balance that we’re trying to strike,” Carson Schmitz, who chairs the board, said. “In my mind, we’ve got to be fair to people who have worked in our community for their entire lives, and also, it’s to no one’s benefit to have empty bedrooms.”
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. over Zoom. Meeting agendas and information can be found at apcha.org.