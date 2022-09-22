Survey results show that a small percentage of Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority homeowners would consider downsizing to a smaller unit, according to a report APCHA board members reviewed during their Wednesday meeting.
In March, the board requested that a survey be brought to homeowners to see who might be interested in a right-sizing program, according to a memorandum from Elizabeth Axberg, APCHA housing policy analyst. The program would provide incentives such as waiving certain requirements for moving from a larger unit to a smaller one; participation would be voluntary.
“The purpose of the survey really was to give insight into how owners are currently feeling about right-sizing, which is when people would voluntarily move down a size,” Axberg said. “We have over 400 spare bedrooms in the APCHA ownership inventory and note that 16.7% of APCHA owners are retired or semi-retired.”
The survey was sent to homeowners in May and closed in July, and then analyzed, according to the memo. The survey was sent to all 1,665 current owners and received 484 responses. Results showed that 38% of three-bedroom and four-bedroom owners would not consider downsizing, while 19% of households said they would consider it and 40% responded with “maybe.”
Most owners of three- and four-bedroom units said they were most likely to consider downsizing to a two-bedroom unit, with the most compelling incentives being location change, cash and the addition of a garage. Respondents expressed concerns about cash-outs, capital gains and whether the program would be completely voluntary.
“The No. 1 thing people brought up was, ‘How much is this cash-out? Is it enough to incentivize me to move?’” Axberg said. “They wanted to emphasize that this is voluntary, which it is, but I think it’s important to note how people are still bringing it up.”
Board members asked to see more specific data on household size in future surveys and said they appreciated seeing the number of four-bedroom owners who would be willing to downsize, considering that’s APCHA’s desired demographic for the program in the hopes of freeing up more bedrooms for larger families. Staff will bring back more information at a future meeting.
The board also elected officers on Wednesday for board chair, vice chair and treasurer positions. Officers are elected each year. Carson Schmitz, who has served on the board longer than any current member other than John Ward, was immediately nominated and elected for a second term as board chair.
“I believe in the mission of APCHA and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to serve our community,” Schmitz said.
Skippy Mesirow was reelected to his current position as vice chair. There were no other nominations for chair or vice chair.
Francie Jacober and Ward were both nominated for treasurer, and Jacober was elected in a 4-1 vote.