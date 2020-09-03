How important is a background in housing for the leader of Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority?
That is among the many big-picture questions APCHA is grappling with as the board determines which qualities are most essential in filling the executive director position. In the wake of former executive director Mike Kosdrosky’s resignation on Aug. 12, the board discussed said priorities at an APCHA meeting Wednesday.
“Do you want someone who is great at managing complex organizations, is a great manager, is great at getting stuff done, maybe has some technology background and is a great manager? Or do you want a really good manager who happens to have great housing experience?” Diane Foster, the city’s new assistant manager who is overseeing APCHA in an interim capacity, said Wednesday.
“The idea would be, let’s find someone amazing who has housing experience. What I’ve seen in the data so far is that housing is important, but it’s not more important than someone who can manage a complex organization, builds trust and builds great relationships within the organization and within the community,” she said.
On Aug. 26, Foster sent a survey to APCHA board soliciting members’ feedback on the executive director role and asking them to rank certain characteristics, qualifications, etc. While Foster said she is still analyzing the results, overall she feels “encouraged by the number of responses” as well as a level of continuity across the board’s values. She hopes to present the results in more depth at APCHA’s Sept. 16 meeting.
Foster said this week she began the request-for-proposal process to find a recruiter for the executive director role and is working on the exact timeline. She suggested that finding “someone not good, but great” may require more time.
Prior to his resignation, Kosdrosky had long cited the need for restructuring the management of the housing authority, to which several members of the public and board agreed. APCHA’s governance changed last year to include elected officials from Aspen and Pitkin County serving on the board along with volunteer citizens. Previously, the board only consisted of volunteer residents. Kosdrosky’s predecessor, Tom McCabe, also resigned from the executive director position several years ago.
During public comment at Wednesday’s meeting, Frias Property owner and longtime local Chuck Frias articulated his dissatisfaction with APCHA’s governance.
He said he was “disappointed and concerned” to see Kosdrosky resign. “I think there’s some underlying issues there … I think that enforcement has been lacking since the beginning,” Frias said.
Foster noted her commitment to the interim role and finding the right person for the job. “I’m in this for the long run and I really appreciate the opportunity that staff and you all have given me,” she said.