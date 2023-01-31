The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors will hear a proposal on Wednesday regarding a voluntary right-sizing program that the board gave its blessing to in the fall.
The board last discussed the new program on Oct. 5, saying they supported a program in which people could voluntarily downsize or upsize to units to better suit their needs and also make better use of APCHA’s inventory. On Wednesday, the board will decide how to roll out the program and what exactly it will look like.
“If this goes forward, it will be five swaps this year, so it’s not unlimited at the moment,” said Bethany Spitz, APCHA deputy director of housing and compliance. “It’s really trying to figure out if this will work and if people are really interested.”
In October, the board supported the idea of more than five swaps if there was enough interest. According to a memorandum, APCHA staff will continue to update the board on the program throughout 2023, and if the community expresses interest for more than five swaps, more could be allowed. The five swaps would be on a first-come, first-served basis and both households would have to meet all the requirements to be eligible.
To get the program rolling, APCHA would release a Google form and collect basic information from residents interested in swapping. Filling out the interest form would not guarantee a swap. Interested individuals would be asked to provide information such as their name and contact information, size of their current unit and desired unit, and whether they have already coordinated with another household.
Each swap would involve a purchase and a sale. According to the proposed program rules, sales would be made at the maximum sales price as of the date of signing the contract with the ability to negotiate down upon an inspection, and new deed restrictions that would allow the unit to be sold through the APCHA lottery in the future would be required. The owners of both units would be required to pay for an inspection, and a 2% sales fee would be charged.
Lazy Glen and Aspen Village owners would be considered upon request. In the fall, APCHA staff had said that Lazy Glen and Aspen Village would not be eligible for the program because of deed-restriction limitations.
Staff will recommend that residents can only swap up or down one income category. For example, an owner of a category 3 unit could swap to a unit in category 2, 3 or 4. The board could also opt to allow owners to swap at their category and below, or to one category above and all lower categories, but Spitz said that staff would rather keep homeowners in categories that closely match their assets and income.
“Right now when you enter the lottery you can bid only at your category or one up,” Spitz said. “We don’t think that it should be any category necessarily, and we’re trying to keep them at least slightly where their income and assets put them.”
Additionally, staff will ask the board whether retirement funds should be waived for downsizing, or if retirement funds should be valued at a lower level. Currently, retirement funds are valued at 60% of owners’ assets, but under the rightsizing program, they would be valued at 30%. This would help owners who are closer to retirement qualify for categories without going over the income limit, Spitz said.
“The idea is that the individuals that would want to rightsize would likely be closer to retirement, so they would have more money saved up for retirement,” she said. “So depending on the category, their retirement funds might push them over that asset level.”
Staff will ask the board for feedback on whether downsizing from a five-bedroom to a three-bedroom unit with a one-person household should be allowed, and whether downsizers must move to a two-bedroom unit or smaller.
The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ meeting room in the county administration building, 530 E. Main St. in Aspen. It will be open to the public in person and via Zoom. The rightsizing discussion is not a public hearing, although public comment will be allowed at the beginning of the meeting.