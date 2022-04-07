The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board on Wednesday supported distribution of a survey to homeowners this month that would assess interest in participating in a voluntary right-sizing program.
The survey is the next step in the board’s efforts to start a program that would give homeowners the opportunity to move into a smaller unit so that larger ones would be available for families who need them. The board also has considered various incentives that could be offered to homeowners interested in participating, some of which are included in the survey.
“It kind of explains that the more people we have answer these questions, the better for us,” Deputy Director Cindy Christensen said of the survey. “Is there something missing from this that I didn’t get from our last discussion?”
The anonymous survey asks participants to provide feedback on what types of incentives — if any — might persuade them to move and for any other information that should be considered in terms of a voluntary program.
Under the program, a household would need to qualify for the category for the requested unit, meet the minimum occupancy requirements, meet minimum standards and provide moving and closing costs to the homeowner moving to a smaller unit, according to a staff memorandum.
Previously, the board discussed waiving category and occupancy requirements, but APCHA staff said those will not be included as incentives in the pilot program. The board also has considered offering monetary incentives and waiving sales fees, but those details would need to be approved by the Aspen City Council and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners before APCHA could implement them into the program.
APCHA board member Skippy Mesirow, an Aspen city councilor, suggested adding incentives such as additional parking and asking homeowners if they would consider moving if they did not need to requalify or enter a lottery.
Board member Alycin Bektesh said she worried about people who would immediately say they were not interested in moving who would then not have a chance to list possible incentives that could encourage them to move. The survey will likely be online as opposed to paper, which means respondents may not have as much opportunity to make extra notes on questions they won’t see.
Christensen said APCHA is hoping to encourage people to utilize Hometrek more often instead of handing in paper forms, adding that staff is happy to help people figure out how to navigate the website.
“We just want to make it easy,” Assistant City Manager Diane Foster said. “I think the intended point is, ‘Let’s get this out there.’”
APCHA hopes to distribute the one-page survey to homeowners sometime this month through either Google or Survey Monkey.
Woody Creek concerns
In other news, the board also discussed a pilot program for the Woody Creek mobile home park in which the housing authority would be responsible for replacing old units in need of repairs before selling them.
APCHA board members and staff recently met with residents and heard several comments indicating distrust from some who are concerned they won’t have a choice about whether the program happens.
APCHA Executive Director Matthew Gillen said he would like to schedule another meeting with Woody Creek residents sometime in the near future. He did not want to place a date on when a pilot program could be put into place.
“I think there were some general feelings of distrust and confusion about APCHA’s role, what we’re doing, concern that this program won’t be put to a vote for the Woody Creek community,” he said. “I’d like to get another outreach session in the books as soon as possible.”