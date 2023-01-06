At the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors’ first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, discussions on transparency and compliance cases again took center stage.
The resumed discussion came on the heels of the board’s last meeting, on Dec. 14, when concerns were raised during public comment about APCHA’s transparency around compliance cases. Specifically, the questions centered on how the housing authority was handling allegations that APCHA’s hearing officer is running a business out of a residential property.
“We’re trying to come up with something to put up on the website that would show what we’re working at — what we’re working on and the status of that — while also protecting the anonymity of the citizens,” APCHA Executive Director Matthew Gillen said. “We also want to be very clear that we’re not trying to use this as any kind of naming or shaming product. This is very separate from compliance itself; it’s merely to monitor and show the work we’re doing.”
APCHA does not currently publish the number of cases that are under investigation or the outcomes, outside of the results of compliance hearings. Thus, staff proposed creating a system on the website that would show the type of violation, the status of the case and the resolution, Gillen wrote in a memo. For example, a case regarding a resident who was accused of not living in their unit would show that the case was under investigation, and later whether APCHA had found the resident out of compliance, or if the property had been sold.
Identifying information such as names and addresses would not be made publicly available, Gillen said. But this way, people who had made a complaint could follow up online to see that the issue was being investigated, as well as the outcome.
Board members discussed how much information should be shared and what the system should look like. Chair Carson Schmitz said he was less concerned about sharing information that would shame people than being as transparent as possible.
“Personally, I would not want to see just an aggregated, ‘Here are the types of cases,’” he said. “To me, it’s my belief that if we don’t put the transparency out there, it looks as if there is something to hide — where I don’t think that that is the case at all.”
Schmitz suggested listing the status of the case and the street name, as opposed to a complete address. Board member Rachel Richards added that she would like to see the date the complaint was made listed on the webpage so that people would know their complaints had been received. She also asked that the number to call to make complaints be published, and that it be made clear that APCHA cannot enforce or overrule the rules of individual homeowners’ associations.
Richards added that she was also concerned about liability, especially in situations in which APCHA may be receiving multiple complaints about one person.
“How do we say Case No. BB has been also referenced five other times and has been investigated, and there’s no issue?” she asked. “I just know, myself, I would feel really awkward about this if I’m getting a call from the housing office every two months because someone’s still asking [if I am] in compliance or not. I want to make sure people cannot use APCHA for harassment.”
APCHA staff does not notify every person who is under investigation that a complaint has been made against them, Deputy Director of Housing and Compliance Bethany Spitz said. If the concern can be followed up on through paperwork, then staff would not feel the need to reach out.
“We can also do some digging internally, so not every person would find out that they have been being investigated,” Spitz said. “Certainly, if we’ve received the same complaint four weeks later, I wouldn’t reach out again if it’s the same thing that we’ve already looked at.”
Ultimately, the board supported publishing a monthly compliance report online, including the status of each case and some sort of identifier, like a date or street name, for people to see. Additional information could be requested through the Colorado Open Records Act, except for the names of people who submit anonymous complaints. APCHA has no way of contacting people who do not attach their names to complaints.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Gillen also said he had looked further into the issue of hearing officer Mick Ireland’s compliance and that APCHA found no valid grounds for concern. Ireland, who is a columnist for the Aspen Daily News, operates a legal and consulting business in the Common Ground condominiums in Aspen. A local developer accused Ireland of being out of compliance with APCHA, the city of Aspen and his HOA because commercial activity is not permitted in residential properties without permission.
Ireland told the Aspen Daily News last month that he had written permission from the HOA and the city to conduct the business out of his home, and that there was no issue with APCHA.
“Mr. Ireland has fulfilled relevant APCHA work requirements, does not violate his deed restriction, is credentialed by the city of Aspen to conduct business in his home, does not violate city ordinances and has permission, as do many other residents from his HOA, to conduct business at home,” Gillen said in a statement.