The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board determined Wednesday that a property inspection must occur prior to a property’s listing — and that APCHA should pay for it.
However, who should foot the bill for any necessary repairs and what qualifies as a capital improvement in deed-restricted housing remained unclear following Wednesday’s APCHA board meeting.
“It’s 3,000 units. It’s a waterfall. It’s an avalanche of units that … we’re going to have to take care of,” said APCHA board member John Ward during Wednesday’s discussion. “You can choose to take care of your unit — most people have chosen not to over the course of time.”
Last month, staff proposed implementing a pilot inspection program to gauge what capital improvements were needed among the housing authority’s property inventory — namely owned, single-family homes. But some board members were skeptical whether residents would actually let inspectors into their homes and thought it would be more frugal to put the program’s estimated $40,000 price tag toward inspections on properties that were actually going to be listed soon.
According to an APCHA memo, staff determined that “many, and possibly a majority, of APCHA property owners already keep up with the maintenance of their properties” and described properties in need of significant capital improvements as “not the norm.”
APCHA staff also concluded that most buyers “already either hire a licensed home inspector or have a friend knowledgeable about construction inspect the property,” the memo states.
Instead, staff recommended that properties be inspected prior to their sale by an “objective” inspector.
APCHA Interim Executive Director Diane Foster said in an interview following Wednesday’s meeting that the housing authority would issue a request for qualifications to develop a pool of qualified, unbiased property inspectors.
APCHA will pay for each property inspection, which Foster estimated to be roughly $400 per inspection.
“We will build a wide pool of qualified inspectors,” Foster said. “We need as much objectivity in the process as possible.”
According to staff, capital improvements that could be deemed necessary “either prior to or just after a sale” included: windowpane replacements, roofing repairs, electrical work, structural issues and removing any mold.
“It’s important to remember, too, that we’re talking about pretty fundamental problems with some of these units,” APCHA Vice Chairperson Carson Schmitz said. “We’re not talking about if you have been in your unit for 30 years and the kitchen has never been redone. That, you’re going to be responsible for updating the kitchen before you can sell.”
Two weeks ago, APCHA’s board members were given a seven-question survey, which, among other things, asked who should pay for capital improvements in the event they were needed.
Seven board members completed the survey. Three favored APCHA purchasing the property in question for its maximum resale value “minus the estimated cost of capital improvements deemed necessary.”
“We are going to have to figure out how to pay for it, anyway, if we continue to support our affordable housing program for the next 40 years,” said Kelly McNicholas Kury, APCHA board member and Pitkin County commissioner. “Keeping these units livable and maintained is way cheaper than having to build or replace units.”