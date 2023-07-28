The Aspen Police Department, in collaboration with Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center, announced today what it calls the “successful conclusion of an intense overnight operation.”
At approximately 11:33 p.m. Thursday, APD was alerted to an incident involving a severely injured woman discovered by a local bus driver. The bus driver's vigilance led to the identification of a suspicious vehicle that was ultimately linked to the case, a news release says.
During the course of the investigation, police learned of a situation of domestic violence, with the woman's husband fleeing with a 5-year-old child. This prompted a rapid response and initiated an interagency operation involving local, state and federal agencies, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the release says.
After the suspect discarded his initial vehicle in Snowmass and stole another, the suspect was located thanks to the use of license plate reader technology and prompt coordination among law enforcement, according to the release.
At approximately 6:40 a.m. today, the suspect was intercepted and apprehended in New Mexico by San Juan County law enforcement, Aztec Police Department, and New Mexico State Police. APD confirmed that the child was safely recovered and is now under protective custody.
Dagoberto Moreno-Romero, 50, is currently being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center in New Mexico. He faces the following charges:
—First-degree assault, a class 3 felony.
—First-degree kidnapping, a class 2 felony.
—Domestic violence.
"The Aspen Police Department remains steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding our community, and we are relieved to announce the safe recovery of the child involved,” Aspen Police Chief Kim Ferber said in a prepared statement.
“I am tremendously proud of the concerted effort of our team at the Aspen Police Department, our partners in law enforcement, and vigilant community members like our local bus driver who played a crucial role in this incident,” she added.