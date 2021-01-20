The Aspen Police Department on Tuesday issued a warning: if you receive information about unemployment benefits — but you have not filed an unemployment claim — you’ve likely been hacked.
Unemployment fraud has been on the rise since the summer, but it peaked this month, according to an APD press release. Between Jan. 1 and 15 this year, Aspen residents have reported 16 complaints of false unemployment claims — essentially one for each day of the New Year.
“The scam works like this: The criminal files an unemployment claim with the State of Colorado pretending to be the victim and hoping to use the benefits for their criminal enterprise,” the release explains. “A common sign of fraud a victim might see is receiving a state benefit ‘Reliacard’ debit card or other unemployment paperwork from the CDLE.”
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment links the increased number of fraud reports with the expiration of the CARES Act programs. Officials advise that any victim of identity theft immediately deactivate any cards that may be tied to the fraud, contact the credit reporting agencies about the incident, report the crime with the Federal Trade Commission at identitytheft.gov and file a police report with APD.
“The Aspen Police Department is aware that this is part of a national trend where criminal enterprises use stolen personal information, most likely stolen in large database hacks, to file these unemployment claims,” APD Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a statement. “Unless you have made the call, never share your personal information with someone over the phone, and always call us if you think a contact seems fraudulent.”