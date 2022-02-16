Aspen Police officers had a busier year in 2021 than in 2020, at least in terms of the number of responses to calls, according to a Year in Review report released by the Aspen Police Department on Tuesday.
The annual report summarizes the department’s response records and highlights its work in the community. The report also praised the department’s staff of about 40 for their support and quality service, saying they are people who are able to listen, think differently and help resolve conflict without the need for police intervention.
“Every person has a role to play in helping keep our community safe, in supporting those who are struggling with their situation, and in finding ways to resolve conflict and improve our town,” Chief Richard Pryor said in a press release.
The department attributes the uptick in calls between 2020 and 2021 to population growth and lessened COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. In 2020, APD responded to 1,507 traffic stops, 204 mental health calls, 46 reports of fraud and 533 animal calls. Last year, they responded to 2,799 traffic stops, 332 mental health calls, 114 reports of fraud and 844 animal calls.
Officers also responded to 314 bear and wildlife reports last year, 761 security alarm activations, 222 reports of theft — including 14 motor vehicle thefts — and 462 property or injury accident reports.
An increase in wildlife sightings — including bears, moose, coyotes and one mountain lion — was attributed to low natural food production in the late spring and fall for wildlife due to late season storms. Thus, bears especially were driven to river corridors and population centers as they prepared for hibernation, according to the report. APD did not have information available on the number of wildlife calls to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Last year was also a busy year for the Pitkin Area Co-Responder Team program, which responds to calls where substance abuse and/or mental health issues may exist. The program includes a police officer and a mental health care provider who work together to respond to calls and decriminalize mental illness, reduce incarceration, reduce emergency room visits, reduce repeat police calls for individuals and provide mental health support. Aspen added another full-time team of two last year, doubling the PACT program.
Fraud increased by 148% in Aspen this year, creating a major concern for the community, according to the report. Most were related to cybersecurity and online scams such as puppy scams, involving well-meaning individuals trying to purchase puppies online, only to pay in full and never receive their desired pet.
“If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” the report warns. “Take care to follow up with references and lean towards in-person sales. And never disclose your personal information to an untrusted retailer. If you find yourself a victim of a scam, report it to your credit card company and the police immediately.”
APD also celebrated multiple accomplishments in 2021, including a grant opportunity for a second human services officer to join the mental health team, developing an electronic ticketing system and working with other valley agencies on a dispatch strategic plan. The year was full of many successes and challenges, along with the rest of the community due to the pandemic, the report says.
Mayor Torre also praised the department for its work over the last year.
“Council and I appreciate APD, their hard work and commitment to community policing,” he said. “We continue to ask more of them, as is reflected in this report, and they continue to perform even in changing and challenging circumstances. This report and constant refinement of our services help keep our APD as an effective law enforcement and community support agency.”
This year and in the future, APD plans to increase its focus on initiatives that support community mental health, succession planning and career development.