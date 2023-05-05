The Aspen Police Department’s 2022 Year in Review report notes a decrease in overall service calls from 2021, while animal and wildlife calls increased considerably.
In 2022, the department experienced a lot of transformation with the departure of Chief Richard Pryor and the arrival of new staff members. Through it all, the report, which was released mid-April, boasted a number of highlights for the year, including meaningful engagement with the community, piloting the electrification of the patrol fleet and expanding on its diversity training, inclusion and accessibility.
“We’re grateful to work in a great community and for their trust,” Assistant Police Chief Linda Consuegra said. “I think I’m looking forward to just continuing to work with our community, for outreach and events to interact with them, and I look forward to the new chief’s leadership.”
Activity in Aspen began to ease and return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 as restrictions settled. APD responded to fewer mental health calls and participated in fewer traffic stops than in 2021. The report noted that the decrease in mental health calls points to the work of clinicians to follow up with their clients and contact citizens who have previously been served. The decrease also keeps patrol officers in rotation to respond to calls and provide the community with broader mental health resources.
While the people settled down, bears and wildlife activity picked up in 2022. APD responded to 986 animal calls in 2022 compared to 944 in 2021, and received 581 bear reports compared to 314 in 2021. So far in 2023, the bears are beginning to come out again, and Consuegra said that APD has already received a few calls.
“Lock your trash,” she said. “Make sure to not give them access by leaving open windows and doors. Just be diligent with trying to protect those home intrusions and trash intrusions.”
Cybersecurity breaches and online scams decreased from 2021 by 62%, returning to a more “normal” level, according to the report. Although they are on the decline, scams do still happen. APD recommends keeping in mind that if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. The scammers are usually people who reach out via phone or the internet and either ask to be paid for photos or other services, or sometimes make threats to share information if they do not receive payment.
During the pandemic, Consuegra said that puppy scams were most common, where people would pay for puppies only to realize that the dog did not exist. Through outreach and community education, Consuegra said APD was able to make people more aware of the issue and decrease incidents.
“They’re all over the place,” she said. “We always try to do some outreach through social media and putting out some notices, and just word of mouth when we talk to people and say, ‘Call us.’ We hope people get educated on that and don’t trust as much as they usually do.”
Scams should be reported to your bank, credit card company and the police.
Looking ahead in 2023, APD expects to see change, and is committed to remaining agile, patient and resilient throughout the transition, according to the report.
The first change is the arrival of APD’s new chief of police Kim Ferber, who was officially sworn in last week.
The department is also looking forward to expanding community engagement, further integrating foot and bike patrol into operations, improving the bike and e-safety program and enhancing 911 and dispatch services.
The complete Year in Review report is available to view online at aspen.gov/404/Police.