Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky didn’t know what the water coming out of people’s faucets in Apple Tree Park more closely resembled — coffee or mud.
Jankovsky brought the issue up during Monday’s Garfield Board of County Commissioners’ meeting after receiving photos from Apple Tree Park’s residents that appeared to show discolored water filling up washing machines, toilet tanks, sinks and other household appliances just last week.
Approximately 1,100 people live in Apple Tree Park along the Colorado River near New Castle.
“Do we have other water systems in the state of Colorado where the water comes out and it looks … so brown?” Jankovsky asked a representative with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment during the Monday BOCC meeting. “The residents are concerned.”
The CDPHE representative called the situation in Apple Tree Park “a pretty rare occasion” but also said there was little the state could do about it, at least in the immediate future.
The water system in Apple Tree Park connects to roughly 375 homes and does not have any open violations currently, according to CDPHE.
The state’s water quality control division follows the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations when inspecting community water systems like the one in Apple Tree Park.
The regulations, established by the Environmental Protection Agency, establish the “maximum contaminant levels'' that water systems can have as well as non-mandatory “secondary standards.”
The secondary standards were established to help communities manage water aesthetics like taste, color and smell more than actual health risks.
The water issues identified at Apple Tree Park fell into the “secondary standards” category and, as a result, there was little the state could do aside from offering possible funding and engineering oversight down the road in hopes of coming up with a solution.
“I’m just a layperson when it comes to water, but it would make a lot of sense to me that some of the state laws need to be changed … to deal with situations like this,” Commissioner Mike Samson said. “Nobody wants something like that being flushed once a month through all their pipes — that looks horrible.”
Henry Hendrickson, a property manager at Apple Tree Park, said the water system had been flushed last week to help clear out water discoloration. During the process, he said residents took photos of the coffee-colored water being flushed out and sent it to commissioners.
Hendrickson said last Friday’s water quality was not indicative of Apple Tree Park’s usual water — but also supported the state conducting another site visit to see if anything else could be done.
The Apple Tree Park residents who attended Monday’s BOCC meeting disputed Hendrickson’s assessment, saying discolored water had been flowing through their faucets long before last Friday’s flush. One commenter even said she had stopped washing white clothes altogether due to the water’s brown hue.
Ultimately, commissioners directed staff to work with the park’s water operator, EPC, to facilitate another inspection by state officials as soon as possible.
Like Samson, Commissioner John Martin was also frustrated that there were few to no laws on the books that could help alleviate the ongoing water issues at Apple Tree Park.
“That’s the minimum standards,” Martin said of the current federal regulations. “I was hoping that with all the issues that Colorado water (faces), we’d take another leap forward and take care of our state more than the federal government is … that’s another discussion.”