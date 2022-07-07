Pitkin County commissioners have decided to reopen the application process for the recently created Community Growth Advisory Committee through Friday at noon.
The growth committee is a temporary volunteer committee that will provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners for limiting and mitigating the impacts of growth and development.
The BOCC aims to appoint 20-25 advisory committee members at its regular meeting July 13, according to a staff memorandum. The committee itself was established, without members, on May 24. A draft of bylaws says committee members will serve one-year terms that expire on June 30, 2023.
Committee members must either live or work in the county, according to a staff memorandum. Specifically, they will be tasked with: making recommendations to the BOCC and the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding land use code amendments to limit and mitigate the impacts of development on the community and climate; finding compromises that balance the economic and environmental impacts to the community, meeting the stated goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 based on a baseline established in 2019; and establishing relationships with community members to more effectively advise commissioners and P&Z members.
The committee’s first meeting is expected to be held later this month, the county has said.