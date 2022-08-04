The city of Aspen is preparing for the end of the moratorium on residential development and redevelopment, which sunsets on Monday.
The temporary moratorium was adopted by Aspen City Council on Dec. 8 and set to remain in place until June 8, and was later extended by the council for an additional two months. On Monday (Aug. 8), the city will resume accepting land-use applications and building permit applications for residential projects. All of those projects — and any others that were submitted after July 30 — will be subject to the new regulations under Ordinances 13 and 14, which the council adopted on June 30 and went into effect on July 30.
Ordinance 13 regulates portions of the land-use code related to demolition, affordable housing mitigation, an affordable housing review process and other development opportunities for single-family and duplex homes. Ordinance 14 updated the annual fee-in-lieu calculation for affordable housing mitigation.
After eight months of the moratorium, Monday will be a big day for the city and for the community, and Community Development Director Phillip Supino said that the work that has been done is something to be proud of.
“Aug. 8 is a return to normal for us,” Supino said. “In terms of what we were asked to do by the city council, I’m really, really proud of the work that the Community Development department did.”
Supino gave credit to the planners and staff members in the department who pitched in on the project throughout the course of the moratorium.
“I think that the community should be proud of the city of Aspen as an organization in terms of meeting the community’s expectations for thoroughness, engagement, communication and transparency,” he added. “And I leave it to council and the community to determine whether we were successful in achieving the objectives that they set out to achieve.”
Come 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the city expects to see applications for demolition allotments in particular begin trickling in. Ordinance 13 amended the land-use code to allow eight allotments per year — six for the general development community plus two extra allotments for “resident locals” — on a first-come, first-served basis.
“That’s the one thing that we’re sort of anticipating putting some pressure on us,” said Principal Long Range Planner Ben Anderson. “There’s been this demolition allotment idea in Aspen for decades, and in Aspen’s past, there was a fairly intense competition on a yearly basis for these allotments. …In the last several years, we haven’t really used this allotment system, so there hasn’t been competition. One of the reasons we identified these demolition projects is because I think when the community looks out across the landscape, it’s the thing that people see — at least in the residential sector — driving things.”
Anderson said there likely will be competition for those eight spots, and the first-come, first-serve basis is meant to make the system as fair as possible. Once an application is submitted, the city will review it for completeness. If deemed complete, the application will get a spot in line for one of the allotments.
People also will be able to submit building permit applications starting Monday, but the city is not expecting to receive a high volume compared with the demolition allotment applications.
“Other than projects that were adding floor area — as additions or a redevelopment thing — we’ve been really busy with permit submissions over the course of the moratorium,” Anderson said. “So we’re anticipating some applications for projects that were held up, but I don’t think we’re anticipating a mad rush on building permits because they’re kind of a limited type of project.”
Supino added that even though the city will begin accepting and approving applications and permits next week, he doesn’t expect the amount of construction work happening around town to increase much for several years because of the pace of the permitting process.
“The construction that people are seeing now — right now, before the moratorium, even, in this construction season — probably got land-use approval two to four years ago, and was permitted for construction one to three years ago,” he said. “There’s significant lag time between what the community development staff is reviewing and permitting now and what a resident or visitor to the city of Aspen experiences in their neighborhood or walking down the street.”
Permits that are submitted soon after Aug. 8 likely won’t be approved for construction for another few years, he added, so there might not be a noticeable uptick in residential development activity for a while.
In addition to redesigning the land-use code and development regulations, the city also used the moratorium period to work toward a goal of increasing the number of available affordable housing units in town. The city has been actively pursuing affordable housing projects and encouraging the community to do the same. Anderson and Supino said that in a sense, those opportunities are more important than the demolition and residential development projects.
“Relative to the council mandate on Dec. 8 of last year, the affordable housing stuff’s more important — more important in terms of the achievement of adopted city policy, in the Aspen Area Community Plan, more important in the achievement of council goals — than the demolition allotment system,” Supino said. “The total sum of the changes that Ben’s team helped council put in place in June as it relates to affordable housing — it’s very significant legislation, from a community making clear statements about their desire to house as many community members as possible within city limits, and I just don’t want the community to lose sight of that.”
Ahead of Aug. 8, more information about what to do after the moratorium sunsets and how to begin the application process for a demolition allotment or a building permit can be found at aspen.gov under the “Planning and Zoning” tab on the Community Development page. A pre-application summary explaining the application submission requirements also can be found on that webpage.