Amid day-after-day headlines of signature event closures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Roaring Fork Valley, here’s a bit of good news: The people behind the Après Ski Cocktail Classic are already in talks with Aspen Skiing Co. officials and vendors about an early December revival.
Originally planned for March 12 through 15 this year, the après team was looking forward to ramping up the presence of its nonprofit arm, the Après Temperance Society, as well. Of course, none of the co-founding trio's production plans were meant to be, as their kickoff event was scheduled a mere four days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was traced to Aspen.
“All of our sponsors were in town; our staff was in town, and we had to pull the plug,” recalled Joe Lang, one of the producers of the event. “In hindsight, thank god we did. For us, the first priority was to make sure we got our staff paid because we knew what they were up against. Then it was trying to be creative: OK, what are we going to do now?”
At least in the short term, Lang and his partners Kevin Haasarud and Laura Albers decided to take a shot sharing their production skills with those in the spirits industry, launching their Après Ski Quarantine Cocktail Challenge.
“We’re all producers,” Lang said, noting the group's experience working together on the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival on HBO. “We all come from a place, I think for most people in the world of events and entertainment, is you have to try to come up with what the next generation of something’s going to be and deal with adversity.”
And so the idea of the quarantine cocktail challenge was born. The concept is simple enough: a participating bartender, using four or fewer ingredients ostensibly found in most people’s home bars, will demonstrate making their contending cocktail in a how-to video format. Since the idea is as much about connection in a time of isolation as it is libation, sharing the story behind the creation is encouraged. So too, of course, is individual Venmo information in order to create a virtual tip jar.
It was that last part that encouraged the team to get the ball rolling on the quarantine challenge sooner than later.
“If we’re able to raise $50, $100 for a bartender, that means something now, today,” Lang said, acknowledging that with the public health orders that shuttered dine-in restaurant and bar operations, thousands of people are without work, especially in hospitality-driven Colorado. “We really want this to be a valleywide effort.”
They even offer insider tips on how to look better than the average Zoom meeting on the challenge’s website: shoot in landscape mode; use a soft directional light from your phone or camera; be mindful of your background; and make sure your audio is clean. If you’re “feeling fancy,” use a bounce card to generate some “fill” from the other side of the room.
“We’ll start this organically,” Haasarud said. “We put the call out, and we already have a few bartenders working on videos that hopefully we’ll get by the weekend.”
Longtime locals may recognize some of those bartenders already working on video submissions: Leah Stroup, Zach Bowersock, Carey Shanks and Eliza Hoar, as of press time Friday. Additionally, longtime Aspen DJ Dylan Regan will serve as MC to the kickoff.
“This bartender thing should be really cool. The idea of getting some tip income to some of these people would be so awesome,” Regan said. “I think the idea is we’ll pre-record everything because we’re trying to come up with ways … to release them periodically and possibly put together a compilation video of everything, and we’re still talking about how we want to do that. Maybe we’ll do a watch party.”
Indeed that is the idea, at least according to Lang and Haasarud. Once they have the initial videos, they’ll do any editing magic needed to make sure everyone is ready for prime time, then do a FacebookLive event. From there, the videos will go up on their Instagram account and newly created YouTube Channel, they said.
“We’ll keep doing them. Hopefully this will grow a little bit over time, and hopefully people will get something in their tip jars,” Haasarud said, adding that just as he hopes viewership goes beyond Aspen, the intention is to include participants from beyond the east side of the roundabout.
And beyond, Haasarud echoed.
“They don’t have to be a professional bartender; they can just be an at-home amateur mixologist,” he said. “Obviously, in the Roaring Fork Valley, there’s a talent component to it, so if you got your best friend who lives in Miami and you want to call her or him out and challenge them to do it at home in Miami, that’s absolutely on the table.”
It’s the most recent, albeit unexpected program to come out from the Après Temperance Society, the 2014 nonprofit focused on enhancing the health and wellness of industry employees, from front-of-house staff in bars and restaurants to managers to liquor brand ambassadors.
In fact, the Après Temperance Society had lined up its own programming to coincide with the four-day classic cocktail event with the help of Haasarud’s wife Kim, a notable mixologist and author, and Jonathan Pogash, known by his company’s namesake, “The Cocktail Guru.”
“Between the two of them, they were able to find enough outside sponsorships that we were able to fly in seven bartenders from around the country to all stay together in what we call the ‘health and wellness house’ and participate in a whole weekend’s worth of programming,” Haasarud said. “Even though we got shut down on Friday, they were already all there and had all kinds of plans for health and wellness stuff. That was already starting to take off a little bit.”
As for the future of the Après Ski Cocktail Classic, Lang and Haasarud are hoping to reschedule the next two iterations so that they become celebratory bookends to the ski season: one in early December, when many liquor representatives are already in town negotiating with the local watering holes, and in early April as a sort of grand finale.
“I think it’s also getting people excited because we’re all hopeful that next winter we’ll get back to some sense of normalcy,” Lang said.
To that end, Regan and his beat-mixing cohorts are already working on ways to maintain at least a shred of the normal celebration and debauchery that normally occurs Sunday: Highlands Closing.
“I wanted to do something for it. We were going to go out there and record our sets today, but the weather was a little iffy. It was snowing up here at like 11:30, so we canceled today,” Regan said Friday. “The plan is to go record and DJ live sets tomorrow and air it as a launch party tomorrow. It’s going to be myself, Naka G, DJ LiveLife, Kid Kamillion, DJ Kemistry. We’ll probably just record an hour-long set of each of us and post them all up, and people can watch them. I’m going to try to record them all, too, and put them on my Spotify.”