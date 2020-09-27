For Greg Poschman, there is no question about the benefits of the fall foliage. The fire golds of the changing aspens dotted by bursts of red blanketing the mountains isn’t just good for the soul — it’s good for the economy.
The two don’t have to be mutually exclusive, he said.
“Right now, I’m standing at the base of Tiehack. I’m watching all of the people who have been hiking down through the changing aspens, and they’re blissing out,” he said Friday afternoon. “The fall leaf-peeping season is huge for western Colorado — the Colorado Rockies — along with hunting season. For non-hunters, it’s the thing. People come from all over the world for the fall colors here. There’s no question it’s a huge economic driver.”
Nikki Inglis, a research assistant and graduate student at North Carolina State University’s Center for Geospatial Analytics, was so fascinated by the layered importance of aspens that she made them the subject of her esoteric research.
To be clear, Inglis is not an ecologist, forester or an expert on aspens in particular. Rather, she uses digital mapping and environmental forecasting and modeling to “ask questions about how our environment is changing around us,” as she explained it.
“I’m interested in the human connection to the environment,” Inglis said.
And in that regard, aspens serve as a sort of gatekeeper in the relationship between society and nature. After all, she pointed out, there’s a reason the town is called Aspen.
“Being from here, the character and identity of what I consider the Colorado mountain is, I think, anchored by aspen. They have a lot of symbolic value — they are historically and culturally revered. They help form our sense of place,” the Steamboat Springs local said.
They’re also ecologically critical. Humans aren’t the only species that feel a gravitation toward the trees.
“Cattle, sheep, elk and deer love aspens,” Inglis said. So much so, in fact, that grazing is considered one of the main culprits behind declining aspen populations in the West. “In the landscapes where they dominate, they are one of the main and only deciduous trees. That means that their leaf fall in the fall provides really important nutrients. They provide important foraging for wildlife. They are fundamental to the ecosystem and landscape, and without them, there will be major cascade effects.”
Her research — which she presented at the 2019 annual meeting of the North American Regional Association of the International Association for Landscape Ecology — suggests those effects are imminent, albeit not perhaps immediately.
Using computer modeling, Inglis and her fellow researchers were able to simulate how the prominence of aspens will likely decline over the next 100 years. By 2120, the number of visible aspens from Colorado’s scenic national byways will decrease.
“It’s not like we’re going to wake up one day, and they’re going to be gone,” Inglis said. “But a few prominent clones of aspens disappearing from our common drives that we take every day or from our favorite hikes, that might be enough to make a difference in how we experience the landscape.”
It also may become another visible indicator of the loss humanity may collectively face in light of climate change, she added. That could be a good thing, if it adds to bringing conservation to the forefront of public discourse. It’s one of the main reasons Inglis’ research focused on the visible experience from Colorado’s scenic byways in Boulder and Larimer counties.
“What we found is, it’s just important to look at this human dimension — not just what’s occurring on the landscape, but actually what’s visible,” she said. “That’s when the narrative changes — if climate change is visible, people might talk about it more and care about it more. When things are visible, you start to think critically about climate change.”
Poschman, for his part, has been a vocal champion for combating climate change in his myriad roles in the community over the years, whether as Pitkin County commissioner or during his tenure on advisory boards for the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Pitkin County’s Healthy Rivers and Streams.
“As the rain-snow line goes higher, the temperate zones are changing. It could be that our aspen forests are going to top out. The deserts are actually creeping back up into the upper valleys and pushing the conifers and aspens up higher. At some point, they can’t go any higher,” he said.
For the aspens, anyway, climate change is a threat of nuance. On the one hand, near-record drought is likely contributing to the short-term but acute phenomenon known as Sudden Aspen Decline, or SAD. Dr. Paul Rogers, director of the Western Aspen Alliance and faculty member of the Wildland Resources Department at Utah State University, addresses the situation in his research, which Inglis used to inform her own pursuits.
“SAD is defined as the rapid die-off of both overstory canopy trees and supporting root systems where the end result is the death of complete aspen clones,” Rogers wrote. “In many instances, combined effects of overstory drought-induced die-off and intense herbivory of young aspen by browsers has led to ‘de facto SAD’ where we witness complete aspen community collapse.”
On the other hand, however, aspens thrive in the aftermath of forest fires. They don’t burn easily and are even considered “fire dependent,” Rogers continued.
“The quick-sprouting root system of an aspen clone rapidly regenerates after all types of disturbance [i.e. landslides/avalanches, insects, disease, drought, tree harvest], including burning,” he said.
So just as a larger quantity of more severe fires in the West have again brought climate change into more mainstream conversations, one possible silver lining of forest fires — or golden lining, in this case — is creating fertile ground for aspen.
“It’s so complicated, not just ecologically but socially. I just think it’s so interesting how important they are and how complicated a question it really is,” Inglis said, adding that while an overall decline is probable, the viability for individual aspen stands depends very much on their immediate locale.
“They’re very adverse to drought, but it depends on the bark beetle,” she said. “In areas that have a lot of beetle kill, aspen actually do really, really well. They tend to colonize really quickly after a disturbance. They might respond to more wolves, which will reduce the population of elk, which will increase the population of aspen. So these dynamics are really complicated.”
Then there’s the factors that can’t quite be quantified.
“I say, ‘What is the thing that makes you love them?’ I’ve been just blown away by how interesting and different the answers are,” Inglis said. “One of my friends said she does use them as sunscreen. One of my favorite answers was my mom’s answer. She said, ‘When I’m in an aspen grove, I feel like I’m inside something. I feel like I’m among them.’ It kind of gives this sense of belonging. I really love that symbolic element of it, too. I don’t think she’s the only one who feels that way.”
Poschman noted that in Japan, the concept of “forest bathing,” or shinrin yoku, is a medically accepted wellness practice. Research shows therapeutic health benefits from spending time in nature, especially in the cardiovascular and immune systems, as well as for stabilizing and improving mood and cognition.
“People are coming here for the sanctuary and solace and the health benefits,” he said. “There’s something magical about it. But there’s also something ominous, because we do sense the changes that are coming, and we’re told by science that our forests are changing. Maybe that’s what this is telling us — everything is temporary and it’s a way to remind us that we’re connected to that.”