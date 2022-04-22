Another hot, dry summer is on its way, and fire protection districts and authorities across the Roaring Fork Valley are ramping up efforts to prepare the environment and the community for wildfire season.
Next month is wildfire awareness month, and the No. 1 thing that authorities say will have the biggest impact in the event of a wildfire is being prepared. Authorities are taking steps this season to educate the public and take action with a series of wildfire mitigation projects across the valley, ranging from prescribed burns and fuels reduction to things that residents can do in their own homes to be prepared for the worst.
“Pitkin County has been really fortunate to date. We haven’t had many natural disasters in recent years,” said Valerie MacDonald, emergency manager for Pitkin County. “How long is our luck going to hold, is the question I would ask. We don’t live in a bubble and our turn is coming, so we don’t leave it to luck — we train and exercise like it’s going to happen.”
On Thursday, the county held an emergency preparedness training exercise focusing on debris flow, which is linked to wildfires because they can be expected for at least five years after a fire happens. The exercise helped train first responders on how to respond in the event of a large debris flow on Highway 133 between Carbondale and Redstone.
In tight valleys such as the Crystal Valley and the Roaring Fork Valley where there is so much fresh vegetation, MacDonald said it’s not really a matter of “if” a wildfire will happen, but “when.”
The city of Aspen has also been taking part in mitigation efforts, including planning a prescribed burn for late this month or early May in the Hunter Creek Smuggler drainage. The last prescribed burn in the area occurred in 2016, and it is important to revisit the site of a prescribed burn within five to 10 years of the last one to reduce fuels and enhance the environment for wildlife. John Spiess, open space and natural resource manager at the city, agreed with MacDonald that wildfires are a concern this year in Aspen.
“I think it’s a concern for everybody,” he said. “We understand the constraints of living at the end of a tight valley, so it is definitely a safety concern. This is one part of strategies that a bunch of different jurisdictions are trying to embrace to meet this potential need.”
The U.S. Forest Service also conducted a prescribed burn on Thursday about six miles up the Fryingpan River, which District Ranger for the Aspen Sopris Ranger District Kevin Warner said ended up not burning as far as expected due to remaining snowpack in the area. Authorities had planned to burn about 1,000 acres and only reached about 500, but Warner said conditions were good and the effort was successful.
A crucial piece of preparing for wildfires that local authorities agree on is the importance of working together. In addition to smaller projects like the Hunter Creek Smuggler burn and an effort to preserve live trees from Douglas-fir beetles that the city of Aspen is planning with Aspen Skiing Co. and other partners, the U.S. Forest Service is gathering support from jurisdictions valleywide to collaborate further in the future.
Four counties, four fire protection districts, five municipalities and a variety of other partners across the valley have agreed to participate in the Roaring Fork Wildfire Collaborative, an effort that kicked off in November. The collaborative’s mission is to reduce wildfire risk through identifying, prioritizing and implementing strategic cross-boundary plans and projects aimed at creating fire-resilient landscapes and communities while focusing on community engagement and inclusion.
“The biggest thing is I think we could be more successful at doing the work that the Roaring Fork Valley deserves and wants to see, I think we can do that better together than if we continue to do that separately,” Warner said. “We’re all going to work together like we always have if we actually get a wildfire in the valley. This is really that — how do we set ourselves up for being more prepared for that in the future? Identifying those highest priority areas and implementing fuel mitigation treatments on the landscape to be able to decrease the probability of catastrophic wildfire effects on the community.”
While authorities are doing their best, MacDonald added that the government can’t do it all, and there are a variety of ways that community members can educate themselves and prepare for wildfires. Beginning in May, the Aspen Fire Protection District will restart in-home wildfire risk assessments, where staff will evaluate a home’s preparedness and help residents decide how to better protect their home. Residents can request a risk assessment at aspenfire.com.
Aspen Fire will also host a wildfire preparation event at the fire station on May 18 at 5:30. Speakers will present on how to prepare a property for wildfires, reduce brush around your home, plan an evacuation scenario, and how to make sure you and your family are ready to get out in a timely fashion. For more information or to share an idea, reach out to Director of Community Wildfire Resilience Ali Hager at ali.hager@aspenfire.com.
MacDonald added that residents should have an evacuation plan in place well before a wildfire occurs and if evacuation is advised, residents should not wait for the smoke or flames to reach their neighborhood before leaving. Residents can sign up for alerts at pitkinalerts.org.
Warner also asked residents to really think about how the work done across boundaries can be a benefit for everyone in the valley to take action to reduce wildfire risk in the community, and if and at which time project proposals come out and the community is asked to engage, residents should educate themselves on the projects and then support them as much as they possibly can.
“The county and all the public safety agencies in the county, including our state and federal partners — we do everything we can to prepare. We’re ready,” MacDonald said. “The other half of the equation is the public.They need to be ready and do their part or we’re all going to fail.”