A prominent hedge-funder and minority owner of the Arizona Coyotes who allegedly strangled his wife spent Thursday night in Pitkin County Jail after police arrested him at a downtown hotel on felony and misdemeanor assault charges.
Andrew Barroway, 57, of Scottsdale, Arizona, posted a $2,500 personal recognizance bond Friday following a virtual hearing in front of 9th Judicial District Chief Judge John Neiley. Neiley also issued a mandatory protection order that prohibits Barroway from having any contact with his wife, except through a third party when they exchange their children.
“She would like a full protection order,” said Deputy District Attorney Tony Hershey. “She is fine with the exchange of the children through third parties. … She is staying in the hotel in Aspen. I don’t think she’s leaving until Sunday. She wants absolutely no contact with him. If he’s not leaving Aspen, he’s going to have to stay somewhere else.”
Barroway will be allowed to travel, but he is prohibited from consuming alcohol or other substances, and he must have a third-party involved when he and his wife exchange their children. The husband and wife live in different homes in Arizona, Barroway’s lawyer told the judge.
Barroway is due back in court April 3. He will be allowed to attend the hearing virtually.
In a statement given to the Aspen Daily News, the Arizona Coyotes said: “We are aware of the allegation regarding Mr. Barroway and we are working with the League to gather more information. When we have enough information, we will have an appropriate response. Until the investigation is complete, we will have no further comment.”
That statement was issued at 4:44 p.m, but at 5:23 p.m. the NHL said it was suspending Barroway.
"The National Hockey League is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes' minority owner Andrew Barroway. Pending further information, he has been suspended indefinitely."
Barroway took 51% majority ownership of the Coyotes in December 2014 and held control through July 2019, according to published reports. Barroway also is the managing partner of the hedge-fund Merion Investment Management LP, which has headquarters in New York and Scottsdale, Arizona, where Barroway lives. He also owns the Greek football club Athens Kallithea FC.
Aspen police arrested Barroway on Thursday morning at the Limelight Aspen on Monarch Street, after responding to a dispatch report that “a lady was yelling” and the couple were “now fighting again loudly.” Dispatch aired the call at approximately 8:42 a.m, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.
Upon arriving on the scene, police interviewed a hotel manager who visited Barroway’s guest room that morning about a reported disturbance. A male apologized and closed the door, the affidavit said. Soon afterwards, Barroway and the wife were screaming at each other, again drawing the manager’s attention.
“(The manager) knocked again and informed them that she is calling the police,” said the affidavit, which was prepared by Aspen Police officer Adriano Minniti. “The male asked them not to call the police and they’ve been quiet since then.”
The manager also told Minniti that a housekeeper who spoke with the woman said she was “not OK,” “afraid,” “not well” and “hurt.”
Police then went to the room, where Minniti “knocked several times, and announced myself, but no one answered the door. The hotel called the room and advised the guest to answer the door. Two individuals answer the door, Andrew Barroway and (his wife). (The wife) appeared to be in distress as she was currently heavily crying, seemed to have been crying for a while, had bruising on her ankles, knees, and blood on her hands.”
The arrest warrant affidavit quoted the wife as saying: “I don’t want to ruin my prenup with him, so I didn’t want to say anything bad about him.”
Barroway appeared to be playing down to police what happened, based on the affidavit. Barroway said it was his wife’s birthday, she’d been to rehab twice, and they were going through a divorce but were trying to be together.
“He then said, ‘There’s nothing else,’” the affidavit said, adding the Barroway couple had been arguing over money, Barroway’s will and child support.
The affidavit said the woman’s injuries included a large bruise on her left thigh, a cut on her right thumb, bruises on both knees and both ankles, a red left cheek and two dried blood spots on her throat.
The injuries were from the couple’s violent altercations the Wednesday night before, according to another police officer who interviewed the wife, the affidavit said.
The wife told the officer that the “first altercation started last night (Wednesday) before dinner when her and Andrew were bickering … She went to splash him with a drink and the bottle slipped and flew towards Andrew. He slapped the bottle away and it broke, sending him into a ‘rage.’ After further interviewing, (the wife) clarified that Andrew slapped the bottle out of her hand,” the affidavit said. “He then strangled her with one hand and put her on the ground in the bathroom and a second time in the kitchen. Both the events caused fear and pain, stating that she ‘saw stars.’”
Later in the evening, the couple went out to dinner with some friends, returned to the Limelight and resumed arguing, the affidavit said.
“During the argument, Andrew slapped (the wife) twice (one with each hand) with an open hand on the face while she was in the living room,” the affidavit said.
Through private lawyer Scott Troxell, who entered an appearance for Barroway for purposes of the bond and advisement hearing. Barroway asked that the court order be modified so that Barroway can drink alcohol so long as it is not to excess.
Hershey, the prosecutor, was against the request, along with the judge.
“I don’t agree with the request from the defense that it not be excessive alcohol,” Neiley said. “Under the circumstances, at least alleged in the affidavit, alcohol was a factor. I’m going to leave that as is.”
Barroway waived advisement of the charges, the most severe of which is second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony. Barroway also faces a Class 1 misdemeanor count of third-degree assault. A domestic-violence count was added as an aggravating factor, according to court documents.
Barroway, on the advice of Troxell, declined to make a statement to the court when Neiley asked him if he had anything to say that did not relate to the facts of the case itself.
“I will advise my client to remain silent at this point, your honor,” Troxell said.