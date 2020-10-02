Throughout Kathy Honea’s tenure working with artists, the longtime valley curator has found it “restrictive” to give local artists too many parameters to follow.
For exactly this reason, Honea’s latest exhibition — in collaboration with the Aspen Chapel Gallery — is without an overall theme, called simply “!!ART!!”
The mixed media show will open to the public and be available for viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“The art runs quite a gamut, from painting, sculpture, collage, photography. It’s quite a unique show in that sense,” Tom Ward, Aspen Chapel Gallery co-director, said. “We do mixed media shows throughout the year, but this one is really different.”
Honea, another artist featured in the upcoming show, credits Ward for making such an eclectic display of pieces fit seamlessly. “Tom is just an absolute genius,” she said. “He can put together a very diverse collection of pieces and make it flow.”
The gallery, located in the basement of the Aspen Chapel, has served as a home for local artists to showcase and sell their work for 35 years.
In more recent years, the chapel has partnered with a valley nonprofit to donate a portion of the exhibition’s proceeds. The beneficiary of “!!ART!!” is the Carbondale-based nonprofit WindWalkers, an equine assisted learning and therapy center.
The organization’s mission is to use equine assisted therapies to aid in the development and growth of people who suffer from physical, neurological, emotional, behavioral or psychological issues. Honea said she chose WindWalkers, which will profit 10% of sales, because “it’s a program that I believe in … and it is underfunded.”
She called WindWalkers executive director Gabrielle Greeves, who could not be reached for comment for this story, “the hardest-working” nonprofit leader she knows. “[WindWalkers] is a very special organization, and it’s because of [Greeves],” Honea said.
“!!ART!!” marks the Aspen Chapel Gallery’s 222nd exhibition since it opened in 1985. The show is sponsored by anonymous donors and will run through Nov 15.
All told, it will feature the work of 10 local artists — DeDe Brinkman, Sally Cole, Nicole Gogolak, Bill Gruenberg, Brenda Manes, Summers Moore, Lisa Pendrys, Marina Romanov, Lisa Singer and Honea — who will be in attendance at the opening.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the opening, and the number of people in the gallery at any one time will be limited. Art will be displayed both outside, under the chapel-covered entry, and inside the gallery for viewing.
The Aspen Chapel Gallery is open daily from 1 to 5 p.m. The exhibition and more information can also be found at aspenchapelgallery.org.
If you go…
What: “!!ART!! mixed media show
When: On display Wednesday through Nov. 15
Where: Aspen Chapel Gallery