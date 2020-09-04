Carbondale artist Brian Colley gets personal in his latest exhibition.
Entitled “Self-Reflected Universe,” Colley’s solo project is one of two exhibitions that will be unveiled and on display at Carbondale Arts’ R2 Gallery this evening.
The second exhibition, “Parallel,” is a collaborative effort between longtime creative partners and 2018-19 Aspen Art Museum fellows Wewer Keohane and Andrew Roberts-Gray.
The exhibiting Carbondale artists — Colley, Keohane and Roberts-Gray — will give a talk outside the gallery beginning at 5:30 p.m. today. The event is being promoted in conjunction with Carbondale’s longstanding First Friday tradition.
R2 Gallery will be open until 7 p.m. Friday and can accommodate up to 10 visitors at a time. Gallery visitors must wear masks and socially distance, according to a statement from Carbondale Arts.
An independent artist and illustrator, Colley said he pushed himself beyond — at least in some part — his typical theme of astronauts and space for this exhibition. His work in “Self-Reflected Universe” surveys variations on the self-portrait as interpreted through a personal and existentially cosmic lens.
While exploring interplanetary themes once enabled Colley to identify as something of an outsider, he said his time in Carbondale has allowed him to overcome that sense of being on the outside.
Colley moved to the valley more than a decade ago by way of Dallas and credited the Carbondale community with helping him feel a sense of place.
“I think that’s kind of the result of the show, actually,” Colley said Thursday. “Being willing to put that out there as an artist. I think all artworks that artists create are autobiographical.”
Primarily showing acrylic on panel works — as well as some watercolors — Colley painted self-portraits as a way to examine his own experiences of loss, change and personal growth over the past few years. A sudden health scare in particular gave Colley a newfound appreciation for life.
For Keohane, “Parallel” represents the unfolding of a wildly transformative dream she calls “Embracing Mystery,” which largely inspired the AAM fellowship. Roberts-Gray will exhibit a few photos and props from his fellowship performance “Stalking the Muse” along with paintings from his recent studio practice.
Both exhibitions will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through Oct. 2 with artworks for sale. More information and a virtual tour can soon be found at CarbondaleArts.com.