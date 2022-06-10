The Queer Voices Story Project will facilitate “story circle” gatherings, to be held on June 14 and Aug. 9 at the Third Street Center in Carbondale and on July 12 at The Arts Campus at Willits from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Founded in 2016, VOICES is a local arts education nonprofit whose mission is to amplify voices in the Roaring Fork Valley through the arts. VOICES story circles and theater projects have brought to the forefront “underrepresented, marginalized or unheard communities in our area,” shared Cassidy Willey, co-director of the Queer VOICES Story Project.
Previous VOICES theater productions have included women’s voices, which informed “Wetlands,” presented at Thunder River Theatre in Carbondale in April. Youth voices were presented in a partnership with local middle and high schools and culminated, in part, with the 5Point VOICES Project. Latin American voices were heard in the Spanish-language presentation of “Nuestras Voces” at TACAW in 2021.
Willey, who identifies as an LGBTQIA ally, explained that with the current VOICES project, ”We’ve had a lot of queer membership involved in projects in the past, but this is the first time that we were amplifying queer voices specifically and centering queer stories with our theater project.”
One tool VOICES uses to connect people is story sharing through what the organization dubs story circles.
“They’re special because they are an open space — to talk, share and connect — without the fear of being judged. It exists, in that moment, for the people that are there, which is truly special,” Willey said.
Another facet of VOICES programming is theater production, created through a collaborative method known as devised theater, which is a participatory process in which an ensemble of creators builds an original piece of theater from scratch and, as Willey described, “making theater in a really raw way.”
“For now, we have it earmarked as our Queer Voices Theater Project,” she said. “During the devising process, the cast, once they come together, will start thinking about themes and what’s resonating with people and, as they work, a title will emerge for the project.”
The cast for this October’s Queer Voices Theater Project has been selected and comprises “some performance artists, actors and spoken word, who will be creating an original devised production,” Willey explained. “The ensemble members and directors share stories and eventually, we start seeing pieces that resonate with multiple people. From there, a seed starts developing a piece.”
Willey added that it could take the form of a monologue, dance piece or poetry — and possibly mixed with music and movement. It could involve other ensemble members or just maybe one or two performers.
“As we continued interviewing LGBTQ+ organizations and community members, it’s something that we can really feel that people are interested in being a part of,” said Art Williams, co-director of the Queer Voices Story Project with Willey.
Willey shared that, during story circles, watching connections happen in real time is truly special.
“I think it’s very rare in our culture to just sit and listen with such an open heart to people sharing for five minutes or so a moment of their lives. I think it’s something that we don’t often do,” she reflected. “There’s this natural connection that is formed by the participants that happens very quickly and very spontaneously, where we’re invested in one another and honoring and respecting the differences in each other’s lives. In a world that often moves very fast and is very presentational, to have those moments of authenticity is like a breath of fresh air.”
Williams, who identifies as queer, said the inclusive format of the story circle “is so special because it’s an open space to talk without fear of being judged.
“Being queer in the valley, it’s hard to feel truly welcomed when you’re kind of filtering yourself in every conversation or when some struggles related to queerness comes up. And not feeling that your community can truly empathize with you is hard,” he added.
Each story circle will have a different theme, and, as Willey shared, “Part of the magic of the story circle is that it is unscripted. It is just real people sharing in the moment, and not in a polished way. I would say come more with an open heart and an open mind, ready to hold space for other people and to share whatever comes up for you.”
Willey emphasized the story circle gatherings are confidential, “with no recordings or sharing beyond that evening, with the people in the room.” Additionally, they’re intended for those ages 16 or older.
“It’s a safe, inclusive, nonjudgmental space for people to come together to share and hear others’ stories,” she said.
Williams and Willey understand the importance of offering an alternative to amplify queer voices authentically.
“I think that a lot of queers turn to partying — and we do our best to celebrate ourselves — but there are some things that just need to be heard by others, and that’s what I hope the story circles will be,” Williams said.
For more information about VOICES, go to voicesrfv.org. RSVPs are required and can be emailed to Art Williams at art@voicesrfv.org.