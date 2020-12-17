A number of cultural organizations from Aspen to Redstone are joining forces this holiday season to encourage people to support the valley’s creative economy amid an unusually difficult time.
Called “Arts Through it All,” the valleywide initiative seeks to reinforce not only the cultural value and stimulation that artists and art nonprofits bring to their communities, but also the economic impact.
“I think it’s probably really surprising for people in the valley to see how strong our creative economy is,” Carbondale Arts Executive Director Amy Kimberly said Wednesday. “Some of the top creative industries bring in the most money.”
Kimberly, who is helping push the “Arts Through it All” campaign, pointed to restaurants — a form of culinary arts — in addition to the more traditional cultural sectors.
According to the 2020 Colorado Creative Industries report, said creative industries in 2019 accounted for 5% of the state’s jobs and $31.6 billion in sales revenue. For its part, the Roaring Fork Valley generates millions of this figure. The results of an Aspen Snowmass Arts & Culture Economic Impact Study released in November revealed that Pitkin County’s arts and culture industry alone pumps $451 million into the local economy and represents nearly 3,000 year-round jobs.
To this end — and to help maintain the economic health of the valley — the brains behind “Arts Through it All” are encouraging people to consider spending their dollars locally this holiday season.
Carbondale Arts is already feeling this love from the community, as the nonprofit’s annual holiday market sees sales pacing ahead of last year’s, Kimberly reported. The market, called “Deck the Walls,” aims to support independent artisans throughout the valley and state by showcasing their work. This year’s “Deck the Walls,” which can also be experienced online via a virtual tour, features handmade goods from more than 50 local and regional artists.
“We’ve found people to be really supportive,” Kimberly said, “and we’re hearing that up and down the valley.”
Economic impact aside, Kimberly also pointed to the communal sense of identity — and levity — the arts offer.
“We feel like sometimes people look at the arts as it’s nice, it’s a luxury, it’s wonderful,” she said. “But I think more and more communities are seeing that it’s important in who they are and in even getting through times like we’ve just experienced.”
“Arts Through it All” also marks a unique moment of unification among the participating cultural organizations, which include the Red Brick Center for the Arts, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Aspen Chapel, The Art Base, The Arts Campus at Willits, Carbondale Arts, the Carbondale Clay Center, Dance Initiative and the Redstone Art Foundation.
“This is the first time our organizations have all gotten together to unite around something,” Kimberly said. “We’ve worked individually with each other at different times, but never as a collective. I think it’s been really exciting for all of us.”