Friday morning, the state of Colorado announced changes to its COVID-19 dial; however, at least for the time being, Pitkin County will remain in level orange.
The new dial goes into effect 9 a.m. Saturday and tracks a county’s seven-day incidence rate rather than a 14-day incidence rate, as it previously did.
According to a news release issued late Friday, Pitkin County Public Health chose to keep the county in level orange despite its seven-day incidence rate being below the 300 level threshold on the new dial. As of Feb. 4, Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate was 275 cases per 100,000 residents.
Under level-yellow restrictions, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity.
“The state has indicated the change to the seven-day incidence rate and new dial ranges allow more responsiveness to local situations and will allow counties to move more swiftly to a level as needed,” the release explains.
With President’s Day weekend just one week away, Pitkin County Public Health decided to remain in level orange until the Pitkin County Board of Health can discuss the changes to the dial on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.