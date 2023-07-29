In Aspen, the community and the Aspen Institute host renowned leaders, from deep dives on artificial intelligence at the Ideas Festival to the benefits of engagement over isolationism at the Aspen Security Forum.
On Monday and Tuesday, more than 100 diverse leaders with big ideas and even bigger hearts will arrive here for the first ever Aspen VisionXChange convened by Ascend at the Aspen Institute. Together, they will focus on one essential challenge: how to advance economic mobility and well-being for children and families.
This will be one of the Aspen Institute’s most important and inspiring gatherings. Families are the heart of this nation. And we can create a world where every child grows up surrounded by love and where every parent, every caregiver is valued and respected.
This ambition is bold — and overdue. It seems almost impossible, and yet, it is doable. If we have the will, there is a way. In fact, there are many pathways to achieve this in our lifetimes. Each community’s and country’s health and economic well-being is only as strong as its children and families, especially those with low incomes or those who have been historically and disproportionately impacted by racism, sexism and economic inequality.
Ascend at the Aspen Institute invests in and gathers leaders who are in the critical seats of power and the front edge of innovation along with the people with lived expertise to make a big difference in children’s and families’ lives. Each one of these leaders is making an important impact on their own. Working together, they are transforming systems and policies to propel intergenerational family prosperity and put the U.S. on the top of well-being lists.
What makes Ascend leaders different is that many of them are close to the problems and challenges they are trying to solve. They know how it feels to live in a world where taking a raise means losing help to get food on the table, where being a teen parent makes it even harder to finish school, and where children are taken from parents who are rich in love but not in cash. People who have been impacted by challenges often have the best insights and motivations to solve them. Putting these leaders at the decision-making table opens up new ways to solve old problems.
At Ascend, we know leadership lies in all of us. Ascend was founded at the Aspen Institute to swing for the fences and play to win. It’s time to flip the script from celebrating the family that beat the odds to changing the rules of the game so that all families are able to achieve their dreams.
We are flipping the script by joining forces with nontraditional power brokers and investing in transformers not tweakers. Our Aspen Institute Ascend Fellows are focused on the big challenges — deep inequality, structural racism, and far too many policies that exacerbate barriers families face rather than remove them.
Some of our Ascend Fellows, like Laura Huerta Migus of the Institute for Museums and Libraries, are redesigning community spaces and cultural institutions to cultivate lifelong curiosity while also providing family supports. Others, like Ron-Li Liaw at Colorado Children’s Hospital and Laurie Miller Brotman of New York University Langone, are changing how hospitals and school systems are addressing mental health needs with equity and brain science at the center. Miller Brotman created ParentCorps and is working with 70,000 four-year-olds in New York City schools. She focuses on creating safe, nurturing, and predictable environments for children both at home and in the pre-K classroom to help children develop social and behavioral skills. State leaders, like Mary Alice Cohen in Colorado’s new Department of Early Childhood, are reimagining state agencies to ensure young children and their families have access to the care and learning systems they need to thrive. These and other partnerships are accelerating pragmatic solutions that are required in our world today, and they are achieving big impacts that will last across generations.
We are flipping the script by betting on the barrier breakers. One thing our leaders have in common is an unwillingness to settle for the status quo or be told “That can’t happen” or “We don’t have the resources.” When it comes to the well-being of children and their families, our leaders are ready to interrogate any system that is falling short and envision entirely new ways of doing things. Ascend Fellow Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul, Minnesota, set every baby born in the city on a path to higher education with a college savings account and spearheaded a housing trust to make housing more affordable for city residents.
This December will mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which at its core calls for shared commitment and accountability to humanity, freedom and justice for all — just as the Aspen Institute approaches its 75th anniversary with a renewed commitment to building a free, just and equitable society that is grounded in igniting human potential to build understanding and create new possibilities for a better world.
We have more than 100 leaders following a North Star. Their ranks will continue to grow. They’ll come to Aspen this week to ignite their ambitions and their resolve while being filled with wisdom from the land and from each other.
A lot of leaders come to Aspen to be inspired in this land of the Utes. Big aspirations are born here. And it is leaders, like those at Ascend and all of you who are ready to embrace both this generational opportunity and obligation, who make these aspirations real. Each time one of us succeeds, we get closer to every child growing up surrounded by love. This is a dream that everyone here in the Roaring Fork Valley and around the nation can contribute to coming true.