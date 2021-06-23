Garfield County Commissioners Tom Jankovsky, John Martin and Mike Samson listened to more than nine hours of in-person public comment Tuesday concerning Ascendigo Autism Services’ proposal to construct an educational facility in Missouri Heights.
Today, beginning at 8 a.m., the three elected officials will hear even more of their constituents’ opinions concerning the controversial proposal, this time over the virtual Zoom platform.
“We will go through everyone,” Martin said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s BOCC meeting. “Then we will close the public hearing, at which time then the three commissioners will be in charge of what takes place.”
Ascendigo Autism Services, a nonprofit organization based in Carbondale, has proposed developing an educational facility on a 126-acre property situated approximately seven miles east of Carbondale and four miles northwest of El Jebel in Missouri Heights. The educational facility would consist of a camp, therapeutic facilities and equestrian facilities intended to support people with autism. Ascendigo has proposed developing 63 acres of the rural property in question and would leave the remaining acreage as open space.
Not among the more than 600 people to sign a petition to “Keep Missouri Heights Rural,” Dave Munk, who has lived in Missouri Heights for more than 25 years, attended Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting to show his support for Ascendigo’s proposal.
“It’s my experience as the parent of a special-needs child that has caused my hackles to rise as I watch this dialogue unfold over the past several months. It’s a common reaction to the ‘not in my neighborhood, not in my classroom, not in my business stance’ that we from the special-needs community encounter all too often,” Munk said. “I watched commenters presume to know more than the recognized experts — equating the project to Disneyland, presuming to know more about evacuation protocols, water use, fundraising, noise and light impacts than the project’s staff themselves.”
Members of Keep Missouri Heights Rural, a Carbondale-based nonprofit that opposes Ascendigo’s plans, have questioned if Ascendigo intends to build an “educational facility” as its application states, or a summer camp.
Opponents of Ascendigo’s proposal have maintained their opposition has nothing to do with the nonprofit organization itself, but instead relates to local water scarcity, fire risk, access concerns and the possible precedent of allowing a development of Ascendigo’s size to move forward on rural land.
As of Tuesday evening, Keep Missouri Heights Rural’s gofundme page had raised $23,895 of its $25,000 fundraising goal.
“We are not against Ascendigo but Ascendigo doesn’t need to build its camp here. The overwhelming majority of Ascendigo campers don’t live in Missouri Heights. In fact, the overwhelming majority are not even local to the Roaring Fork Valley,” Victoria Stulgis said. “Why should we improve the lives of the families of Ascendigo and at the same time negatively impact the welfare of those who already live in Missouri Heights?”
Ascendigo’s proposal calls for construction of a 6,800-square-foot base camp building for registration and meal service, two 8,500-square-foot lodges to accommodate up to 24 campers and nearly 50 staff members (combined), a 14,000-square-foot activity barn, a 3,500-square-foot caretaker’s residence (for an on-site staff family) and a 1,700-square-foot guest rental cabin.
“Ascendigo is now stepping in to being a developer,” Michael McVoy said. “Quite honestly, the way I would put it, Ascendigo would get an F for understanding the … definition of an educational facility.”
Several referral agencies, including the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, reviewed Ascendigo’s proposal and offered feedback. The fire district believed Ascendigo’s proposed access for emergency apparatus was adequate. And Garfield County Environmental Health Specialist Ted White felt there was enough drinking water in both quantity and quality for the proposed use.
However, opponents of the project have pushed back against conclusions reached by outside referral agencies and Garfield County staff members regarding Ascendigo’s proposal.
On Monday, during the first portion of Ascendigo’s public hearings, one of the organization's participants, Joey Paxton, spoke about his experience at Ascendigo’s adventure camp.
“When I went to camp, I learned to do things I wasn’t able to do before,” Paxton said. “I was nervous at first but the councilors were helpful and in the end I felt like I could do more things than when I started.”