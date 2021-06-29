Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson made the motion Monday morning to deny Ascendigo Autism Services’ request to build an “educational facility” in rural Missouri Heights.
A retired teacher, Samson believed “educational camp” more aptly defined Ascendigo’s vision for a 126-acre property located roughly seven miles east of Carbondale and four miles northwest of El Jebel.
“Is it an educational facility? Yes and no,” Samson said during Monday’s special Board of County Commissioners meeting. “I believe that our very homes are and should be educational facilities, if using that definition in a liberal way. But, if we are using the land-use code definition, in my opinion, it does not fit.”
The vote to deny the Carbondale nonprofit’s application was 2-1, with Samson and Commissioner John Martin in the majority. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky was the sole vote in support of the proposal.
Garfield County’s Land Use and Development Code defines an educational facility as “buildings and uses for instruction or research activities associated with an academic institution that has curriculum for technical or vocational training that may be, but is not limited to, kindergarten, elementary, secondary or higher education, including residential facilities for faculty, staff and students.”
Ascendigo Autism Services proposed building a 6,800-square-foot base-camp building for registration, meal service and educational trainings; two 8,500-square-foot lodges to accommodate up to 24 campers and nearly 50 staff members (combined); a 14,000-square-foot activity barn for training and therapy; a 3,500- square-foot residence for an on-site staff family; and a 1,700-square-foot cabin for rent. The Carbondale-based nonprofit, would have developed roughly half of the rural-zoned property, and would have left its remaining 63 acres as open space.
The land-use code states that a rural zone district should “protect the existing character of the area from uncontrolled and unmitigated residential, commercial, and industrial use.” While the county code does not prohibit an educational facility from being developed on rural land, it does require a limited impact review prior to the proposal being approved or, in Ascendigo’s case, denied.
“I feel comfortable with it being an educational facility … they do training for autistic children and adults. It’s extremely important for our community. It’s important for our state,” Jankovsky said. “One in 54 children, and it is continuing to grow in our society, have autism. And, there is no other place — not only in Garfield County but Colorado — for this type of training.”
Jankovsky agreed with Ascendigo’s opponents that Missouri Heights was susceptible to fire danger but noted that was the case nearly everywhere in Garfield County.
Several referral agencies reviewed Ascendigo’s proposal, including the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, which described the property’s access for an emergency apparatus as being adequate.
Referring to another issue at hand, County Environmental Health Specialist Ted White said he believed there was ample drinking water for Ascendigo’s proposed facility. However, Keep Missouri Heights Rural, a local nonprofit that publicly opposed Ascendigo’s application, did not believe there was sufficient water and repeatedly warned of fire danger in the windy Missouri Heights area.
“We’re happy for ourselves but we’re not celebrating. We want them to find a good place,” Lori Brandon, a member of Keep Missouri Heights Rural, said following the BOCC’s decision Monday. “We really wish them the best of luck.”
Ascendigo Chief Operating Officer Dan Richardson said in an email Monday afternoon that he was surprised by the vote.
“Of course, concerns over fire, water and roads are valid and we appreciate the community being good stewards of our land by holding us to account. These specific concerns are reasons why I am incredibly impressed with our team and pleased with our application, because I think we addressed those concerns from the outset and continued to develop the solutions as we learned more,” Richardson said in the prepared statement. “In fact, I would go so far as to say that we raised the bar with respect to assessing and addressing concerns in those areas.”
Richardson declined comment on Ascendigo’s future plans for the Missouri Heights property and the question as to whether the nonprofit would look to build its desired facility elsewhere in Garfield County.
Following Monday’s BOCC meeting, Martin said his decision was based largely on water scarcity and access concerns.
“Water is an issue simply because of the drought,” the commissioner said. “I don’t think the future would be successful without the water up there.”