An annual audit found no weaknesses in the Aspen School District’s financial statements, but noted some areas for improvement, the district announced this week.
The Aspen Board of Education received the results of the report from an independent auditor at its meeting Wednesday. The audit covered financial records for the 2022 fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The auditor recommended that the district prepare bank reconciliations monthly, and that the district’s finance department review its policies and procedures and adhere to
segregated duties within the finance department. The audit also highlighted the need for the district to scrutinize expenditures in facilities, transportation and technology to ensure they don’t outpace revenues. The district’s fund balance dipped in the 2022 fiscal year for a second year.
“We believe with stronger financial controls in place, we can rein in expenditures,” ASD Chief Financial Officer Dave Sholes said in a release the district issued Wednesday. “We are heading in the right direction.”
The district noted that Sholes is working to reconcile bank statements from last year and is also in the midst of preparing a budget proposal for the 2023-24 school year.
“We thank the auditors for their work and attention to detail,” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said in a statement. “Their findings will help guide our finance team going forward. We are confident that we can restore our reserves and fund balance.”
The district estimates that the 2023-24 budget could see a potential 5-8% increase in tax revenue.
“It has taken some time to catch up with the bank reconciliations, but we are feeling confident that the superintendent and Board of Education will see more accurate and timely financial reports in the future,” Sholes added.