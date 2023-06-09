As Aspen School District continues to seek school bus drivers, it’s dangling new insurance benefits and fully paid commercial driver’s license training starting on Monday.
ASD is training new drivers next week in both in-classroom theory and behind-the-wheel. The district is paying all prospective drivers going through the training $25.50 an hour. The district will need more drivers to return to a one-bell schedule that would allow students in all grades to take the bus home, said Reghan Mahaffey, ASD director of transportation.
“We’re currently still on a two-bell schedule for next school year,” Mahaffey. “I’m sure they would love to switch to a single-bell schedule if we got enough drivers trained.”
Mahaffey said that the district would need to hire seven drivers for the single-bell dream to come to fruition. She is expecting up to two current route drivers to step down, hoping to fill one slot with a full-time substitute. But the department also needs “two or three” more full-time subs to plug the gaps.
The course begins with a week of eight-hour days in the classroom learning theory, then roughly three weeks behind the wheel learning pre-trip inspections, general driving courses and more technical maneuvers ahead of taking the CDL test — which the district is also paying the cost of, in addition to the Department of Transportation’s medical physical.
It varies depending on the applicant, but Mahaffey said the initial training for the CDL takes roughly a month and on-the-job training continues after.
“It’s ongoing training,” Mahaffey said. “We’re training really for getting an understanding and comfort behind the wheel and then after that there’s additional training once they pass their CDL test. It’s a lot of information and we realize that when we have trainees that it can be really intimidating when you think about driving these sized vehicles with other people’s children on board.
“I have a fantastic trainer who does a really good job and we as a school district do a really good job of ensuring people aren’t put in positions where they feel like they’re going to be doing something dangerous or that they’re uncomfortable with.”
The district is also trying to entice more drivers with better benefits as part of salary negotiations between the district and the Aspen Education Association, the union for district employees, this spring. Following the negotiations, bus drivers are now immediately eligible for full employer contributions to insurance at the date of hire. Staff who waive district insurance and have proof of other coverage get a $3,000 payment to a retirement or health savings account.
“In the past we’ve had quite a number of people walk in not really minding that it’s part time but looking for insurance benefits and then realizing the cost, because it’s pretty steep for a part-time employee what their portion would be,” Mahaffey said. “This was one of my recommendations to the negotiations this year as an attempt to potentially get some of those individuals who are really only looking for part-time work but are interested in getting insurance. So, this was a huge step for us.”
One applicant has signed up for the training, Mahaffey said. She’s hoping for two or three more before it kicks off on Monday.
There is limited opportunity for those interested to begin training later than Monday, but Mahaffey said that training in the summer mostly only runs in June due to availability of staff for training. That means a new trainee likely wouldn’t be ready to take the CDL test until September after the school year has started.
Those interested in taking the course can reach Mahaffey at rmahaffey@aspenk12.net.