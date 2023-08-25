The sun will rise tomorrow in the Aspen School District, but it won’t be moving forward with plans to soak up its rays.
The school district will continue to monitor avenues for feasibility of installation of solar, but as the situation stands now staff is recommending not proceeding with the installation of photovoltaic panels on or serving the district.
“It just doesn’t seem like a good investment for these bond dollars,” Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh said. “We could generate a lot of electricity but the amount of money it would take to generate that pays for itself in 29 years, so there’s no point in doing it.”
As part of its bond, the district has sought a reduction of its carbon footprint, investing millions of dollars into efforts like heated sidewalks, window replacements and electric school buses. Solar panels were a goal for the district, but issues of feasibility and cost have prompted the district and consulting company Iconergy to recommend halting the process. The district will shift to monitoring the environmental and economic factors around installing solar to await potentially more favorable rates of reimbursement down the line.
Baugh said that the district invested $69,400 in solar study. Dating back to at least fall 2021, the district has been in conversation with Holy Cross Energy about possibilities for adding solar capacities to campus. Iconergy was subcontracted to lead those discussions and negotiations in late spring last year.
Visions of solar arrays in parking lots, on the roofs of buildings and other concepts came before the board, but the price point became an issue quickly, especially amid rising inflation rates following the pandemic.
“The timing has been bad for us,” ASD Board of Education member Christa Gieszl said in the board’s Thursday meeting. “The timing was not right for a lot of different reasons. It just didn’t work.”
As of late, project leaders narrowed down to three possibilities: on-site, self-managed solar; on-site, third-party-managed solar; and Holy Cross Energy’s PuRE program, which allows for purchase of its renewable energy mix.
Installing district-owned-and-operated solar became only truly feasible on the district’s roofs as parking and ground arrays proved to be too expensive and not cost efficient, respectively. Studies showed that the district would be able to source up to 791 kilowatt-hours from their roofs, but would require an up-front cost of up to $2.57 million and an additional $42,000 per year for $79,000 in annual utility savings.
An additional consideration for one-time costs would be replacement of the roofs at least at the three schools and potentially the transportation building — bond leaders said that without placing things like solar arrays on the roofs, they aren’t in immediate need of replacement, but the addition would warrant updating them. A 2020 facility condition report recommended that each of the roofs on the three schools be replaced by 2023, though Damion Spahr of SitelogIQ, consulting on the district’s bond, likened it to the end-of-life for a car and getting some extra miles out of it.
“I can’t tell you exactly how many years of life you can get out of your roof, but I think that there are more useful years of life on those roofs on all three buildings,” Spahr said in Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.
According to the 2020 report, the roof on the elementary school was last replaced in 1990, the high school in 2001 and the middle school in 2007. No estimated price of roof replacements was given.
ASD has made other efforts through the bond project to improve its carbon footprint, including the replacement of lights with LED bulbs, adding four electric buses to its fleet, sealing its windows and the addition of a new climate control system. The district also looked into geothermal and wind energy, but found neither to be fruitful.
The dream of solar isn’t dead, just on pause. Baugh said that potential changes within Holy Cross in January and the pending decision on distribution of funds from the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 could make the idea of solar on campus more possible.
“If the Biden administration said, ‘Generate as much power as you can, we’ll pay for it,’ [then] we’ve got plans, we got it mapped out. We want to do this,” Baugh said. “You never know.”